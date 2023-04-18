UK to ban zombie knives, machetes amid rise in crimes

In line with raging gun violence in the United States, the United Kingdom is also marred by a similar kind of violence associated with knives. The British government plans to ban Machetes and so-called zombie knives in England and Wales with people selling them facing up to two years in jail, under proposals to shut legal loopholes and curb violence. The knife crime has increased by 9% in the past year and 34% in the past decade in England. (Representative image/ GOV.UK)

The Home Office will in consultations with public decide on measures to outlaw the ownership and sale of some bladed weapons in response to complaints from police chiefs and MPs over allegations that these weapons are excluded from current legislation. The consultations, which would run for seven weeks, will "carefully define" which machetes and knives will be banned, BBC reported.

The Home Office said that some machetes and other knives can have legitimate uses in several outdoor sectors, but criminals are buying, selling and using the larger blades as weapons to intimidate and cause serious harm, the report added.

The Home Office in a tweet said, “Machetes and other menacing knives have no place on our streets. Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman and Policing Minister @CPhilpOfficial explain how the government is taking action.”

According to the report, the possession of machetes and zombie knives are not outlawed unless they feature images or words on them that suggest they could be used for violence, under the current British laws.

UK minister of Police, Crime and Fire, Chris Philp in a tweet said, “Today we’re announcing plans to ban dangerous zombie knives & machetes. There is no legitimate use for these weapons, and they endanger the public. Violent crime is down 38% since 2010 according to the crime survey, but we’re determined to do even more.”

According to the report, the knife crime has increased by 9% in the past year and 34% in the past decade, to 45,000 offences in England and Wales.

According to law passed in the year 2016, the police is authorised only confiscate and pursue criminal charges for possessing zombie knives in private residences if they meet the criteria of having a cutting edge, a serrated edge and "images or words that suggest it is to be used for the purpose of violence".

Inspired by horror films, the curved blades with serrated edges are often sold as collector’s items, but police say they are increasingly being carried by criminals.