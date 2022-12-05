Ukraine reports new barrage of Russian strikes

Ukrainian officials are reporting a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country.

Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water.

“The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alerts sounded across the country, and authorities urged people to take shelter.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said Russia launched land-based missiles from southern Russia and shipborne missiles from the Caspian and Black seas. Russian strategic bombers also launched missiles, he said.

Ihnat said that the Russians could attack in several waves to make it more difficult for the Ukrainian air defenses to shoot down the missiles.