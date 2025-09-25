Ukraine's Zelensky says he is ready to leave office after war: 'It's not my goal'

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be ready to step down as Ukraine President after the war with Russia is over. Zelensky, who became the president in 2019, was set to serve till the end of 2024. He, however, remained at the top post amid a martial law after the launch of Russian invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)(AFP)

"If we finish the war with the Russians, yes, I am ready not to go (for elections) because it's not my goal, elections," Zelenskiy told Axios in an interview.

"I wanted very much, in a very difficult period of time, to be with my country, help my country. My goal is to finish the war," he added.

The Ukrainian President said he would ask the Parliament to organise elections once the ceasefire is reached.

The presidential election in Ukraine, due in 2024, was suspended in line with martial law, introduced after the Russian invasion in February 2022.