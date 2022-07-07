'Good news': UK's Labour party on PM Boris Johnson's expected resignation
Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, on Thursday said Boris Johnson's expected resignation as prime minister was "good news". Starmer, however, said just changing the leader of the Conservative party was not enough.
"We need a proper change of government," Starmer said.
Embattled PM Johnson agreed to step down as the Conservative Party leader, ending an unprecedented political crisis and triggering an election for a Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier.
Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
