As Boris Johnson stares at exit, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak lead race to 10, Downing Street: Report
With Boris Johnson's premiership in its definitive final stretch – the British media has reported that the embattled PM of the United Kingdom will step down today – all eyes will be on his successor, whose name is likely to be announced in a day or two.
According to The Spectator, a weekly British magazine on politics, culture and current affairs, two candidates in particular have the highest chance of succeeding Johnson in 10, Downing Street. The London-based publication, citing data from Oddschecker, reported that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, at 22% each, are bookies' favourites to be the 78th premier of the UK.
While Mordaunt is the Minister of State for Trade Policy and Member of Parliament (MP) from Portsmouth North, Sunak, recently resigned as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and is among several Tory MPs who left Johnson's government over the last few days.
Meanwhile, secretary of defence Ben Wallace (17% odds) is next on the list, followed by foreign secretary Liz Truss and Sajid Javid, who resigned as resigned as health secretary (14% each). Sunak's successor, Nadhim Zahawi, and Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, both came in at 13%. Tom Tugendhat (11%), Jeremy Hunt (10%) and Steve Baker (7%).
It is to be noted that the numbers are from 9:42am local time. The contenders may slip up or down in the hours to come.
-
'Good news': UK's Labour party on PM Boris Johnson's expected resignation
The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, on Thursday said Boris Johnson's expected resignation as prime minister was "good news". Starmer, however, said just changing the leader of the Conservative party was not enough. "We need a proper change of government," Starmer said. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on Thursday.
-
What Boris Johnson's mouser said on cabinet exodus as he agrees to quit as UK PM
Larry the Cat, the chief mouser of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, took to Twitter to express its views on the current political crisis in the country. I'm not “Boris Johnson's cat” 2. Like all Prime Ministers, Boris Johnson's's only a temporary resident of Downing Street 3. When he finally goes, I stay 4. Larry has completed 11 years roaming around the corridors of 10 Downing Street.
-
UK's Boris Johnson agrees to quit, will be 'caretaker PM' till October
British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to remain as PM while the Conservative Party choose a new leader; an internal election will likely be in the summer, the BBC said, citing a 10, Downing Street source as saying a new leader should be in place by October. The PM will make a statement later today.
-
Priti Patel conveys ‘general view’ to UK PM amid mass resignations: Report
UK home secretary Priti Patel has reportedly conveyed Prime Minister Boris Johnson the “general view” of Conservative lawmakers amid efforts to force him out of office. "Home Secretary Priti Patel, told Johnson that the general view of the Conservative party was that he had to go," CNN reported citing a person familiar with the matter.
-
