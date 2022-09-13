UK's unemployment reduces to lowest since 1974
UK Unemployment rate drops: The government said 3.6% of adults were out of work and looking for jobs in the three months through July.
Britain’s unemployment rate dropped to the lowest since 1974 as more people dropped out of the workforce.
The government said 3.6% of adults were out of work and looking for jobs in the three months through July, lower than the 3.8% pace in the previous months. Economists had expected no change.
Read more: Who is Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, the 'hardworking' Princess Anne?
The decline was driven by a sharp increase in the people classed as economically inactive, or not seeking jobs. A total of 194,000 people left the workforce over the period due to increases in long-term sickness and young people moving into education.
- Employment increased by 40,000 in July, less than the 125,000 economists had expected
- Real wages adjusted for inflation fell 2.8% in the quarter through July, slower than the decline in previous months
- Job vacancies dropped 34,000 from the previous quarter, the biggest decline since summer 2020.
-
We need ‘magic seeds’: What Bill Gates said on global hunger crisis
Bill Gates says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem. What's also needed, Gates argues, are the kinds of innovations in farming technology that he has long funded to try to reverse the crisis documented in a report released Tuesday by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Critics also contend that Gates' approach doesn't address the urgency of the crisis.
-
Who is Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, the 'hardworking' Princess Anne?
Dressed in mourning black, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Princess Anne curtseyed as eight soldiers carried the monarch's casket into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh. Born on August 15, 1950, Princess Anne was taught at Buckingham Palace before beginning boarding school in 1963. Princess Anne inherited Queen Elizabeth II's passion for horses and became a skilled equestrian at an early age. Princess Anne was granted the title of Princess Royal in 1987.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be flown to London: Top 10 updates
Charles was joined by his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward for the 10 minute vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral. Queen Elizabeth II's children stood at four sides of her coffin while members of the public paid their respects. Charles III is set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday. State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19.
-
Armenia PM dials Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday phoned world leaders to demand "an adequate reaction" after Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance into Armenian territory, his office said. His office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "informing them of Azerbaijan's aggressive acts against Armenia's sovereign territory" and demanding an "adequate reaction of the international community."
-
Imran Khan's bail extended till September 20 in anti-terrorism case
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's bail was extended till September 20 in an anti-terrorism case. Read more: Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan The party had moved the Islamabad High Court to grant Khan transit bail till August 25, but the court had directed the former premier to approach an ATC as it was a terror case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics