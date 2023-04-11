Home / World News / UN extends 'stay home' order for Afghan staff till May amid female worker ban

UN extends 'stay home' order for Afghan staff till May amid female worker ban

Reuters |
Apr 11, 2023 04:13 PM IST

The UN said last week that the Taliban administration had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organisation.

The United Nations' mission to Afghanistan has launched a review of its operations and asked Afghan staff not to come to the office until May 5 after the Taliban administration barred its female workers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Taliban have not commented on the order.
The United Nations said last week that the Taliban administration had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organisation. The Taliban have not commented on the order.

