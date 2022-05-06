Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine
UN Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine

Statements of the Security Council are agreed by consensus. The brief text drafted by Norway and Mexico is due to be formally adopted at a meeting later on Friday, diplomats said.
Civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by a member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and a UN staff member, as they arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne,(Reuters photo)
Published on May 06, 2022 11:22 PM IST
Reuters |

The UN Security Council, including Russia, has agreed to express "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" in the body's first statement since Russia invaded its neighbor ten weeks ago, diplomats said on Friday.

