Toronto: A United Nations Special Rapporteur on racism, in a report, has criticised the “scapegoating” of international students and the “normalisation” of hate speech targeting minorities.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets students during a visit to the University of Calgary, on October 15. (REUTERS)

These remarks were made in a statement by Dr Ashwini KP, special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. issued after completing visit to Canada between September 28 and October 9. She will submit a report based on her findings before the Human Rights Council in July 2027.

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She said she heard reports “concerning the scapegoating of international students from South Asia, for Canada’s economic challenges”.

She said Asian students have reportedly faced racism, xenophobic hostility, and stereotyping, “including being portrayed as responsible for pressures on housing, employment, and public services”.

Concerns were raised “about hostile political rhetoric and the targeting of Sikh cultural practices, contributing to the portrayal of these communities as outsiders and threats to Canadian society”.

Of particular concern, she noted, were reports that students lived in precarious conditions, facing exploitation by employers, insecure immigration status, and barriers to accessing protection and remedies. “Such vulnerabilities may be compounded by financial dependence, fear of losing their immigration status and limited awareness of their labour rights,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing another aspect of immigration, she said she heard concerning reports that “at this challenging economic and geopolitical juncture, Canada’s willingness to continue its openness and provide pathways for longer term resettlement is diminishing”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing another aspect of immigration, she said she heard concerning reports that “at this challenging economic and geopolitical juncture, Canada’s willingness to continue its openness and provide pathways for longer term resettlement is diminishing”. {{/usCountry}}

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She was “deeply concerned that the normalisation of racist hate speech is having real-life impacts and feel”.

She said hate crimes remained at “historically elevated levels” and she received reports of multiple forms of harassment, intimidation and violence.

She also commented on the misconceptions that caste discrimination does not impact the diaspora “persist” and it has lacked adequate formal recognition.

Reacting to these findings, WeiChun Kua from the Migrant Students United Vancouver said, “When politicians turn us into a problem to be reduced, that hostility follows us into our workplaces, classrooms and neighbourhoods.”

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“Canada must expand access to permanent residency instead of imposing more cuts and caps that leave people exposed to exploitation, family separation and removal,” Migrant Rights Network said, in a release, based on the findings.