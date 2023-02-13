Home / World News / Are objects shot down by US military aliens? Top air force commander says…

Updated on Feb 13, 2023 06:57 AM IST

Unidentified Objects In US: General Glen VanHerck said, “I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out.”

Unidentified Objects In US: General Glen VanHerck, Commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Air Force General Glen VanHerck, head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command said that he is not denying the possibility that objects cited and struck down by the US military are not aliens. This comes after a series of shoot-downs of unidentified objects that the US Air Force general said could be aliens or anything else depending on how US intelligence experts study them.

Asked whether he had ruled out space aliens, General Glen VanHerck said, "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything."

"At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," he added.

Read more: China spots UFO over its waters near Qingdao, to shoot it down: Report

The US military commander also said that he could not determine how the latest three objects shot down over the past three days were staying aloft. He added that he was not calling them balloons for a reason.

"I'm not able to categorize how they stay aloft. It could be a gaseous type of balloon inside a structure or it could be some type of a propulsion system," he said.

US shot down another flying object on Sunday. The object was spotted this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border and marks the fourth downing in a dramatic series that began with the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon last week.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

