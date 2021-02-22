United will temporarily stop flying some Boeing 777 planes after engine failure
United Airlines said late Sunday it will immediately halt all flights by its fleet of 24 Boeing 777 airplanes with the same type of engine involved in Saturday's emergency landing in Denver.
The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would require stepped-up inspections of 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 series engines after the right engine failure on United Flight 328.
United said it will continue discussions with US regulators "to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service."
The FAA had said it expected the new inspection would require some planes to be temporarily taken out of service.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metairie gun store shooting: Attacker kills 2, customers, staff shoot him down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We're going to beat Covid-19': Joe Biden after visiting Pfizer vaccine plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls for reset in Sino-US relations with Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar junta 'threatens' protesters ahead of proposed general strike today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United will temporarily stop flying some Boeing 777 planes after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US aviation body orders emergency inspection following Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah asks Centre to speak to Pakistan if terrorism has to be abated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Malcolm X's family calls to reopen investigation into his murder
- Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of Black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 51,000 people evacuated in southern Philippines as storm approaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq plans to build 10 gigawatts of solar projects over 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ebola toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' health measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox