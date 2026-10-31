US clears sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine as Zelensky flags delays

Ukraine has been approved to buy up to 500 advanced Patriot air defence missiles from the US, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyhas raised concerns over how soon the interceptors will reach the country as it faces continued Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier alleged that Washington was holding up the delivery of crucial missiles. (Bloomberg)

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The Trump administration approved the proposed $2.1 billion sale on Friday, according to a notice issued by the US State Department. The package includes as many as 500 of the most advanced Patriot interceptors, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., along with spare parts, logistics and support, Bloomberg reported.

Zelensky welcomes move

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Welcoming the decision, Zelensky said the weapons might not arrive in time to protect Ukraine against ongoing Russian attacks. He said “it has been stipulated” that deliveries may begin only in a few years.

“We are asking our American partners to find a solution for the time when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 interceptors,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “Right now, the Russians are attacking our energy infrastructure every single day.”

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Ukraine flags shortage of Patriot systems

{{^usCountry}} Zelensky has accused the US of delaying Patriot missile shipments and this week appealed to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve the transfer of interceptors to Kyiv from other countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zelensky has accused the US of delaying Patriot missile shipments and this week appealed to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve the transfer of interceptors to Kyiv from other countries. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ukrainian president had earlier alleged that Washington was holding up the delivery of crucial missiles needed to defend the country against Russian attacks. He told US senators on Monday that "the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles", even though they had already been paid for by Ukraine's European allies.

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In his nightly video address on Friday, Zelensky highlighted a “severe shortage of Patriot systems” and said Russia had launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight. The targets included Dnipro, where a drone attack blamed on Russia killed at least 14 people at a railway station on Thursday, as well as oil refining infrastructure elsewhere in the country.

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“The Russians have not taken a single step toward de-escalation regarding the energy sector,” Zelensky said.

Tensions between Washington and Kyiv

Washington and Kyiv have been at odds in recent weeks as the Trump administration pursued a diesel deal with Russia and eased sanctions. SpaceX also slowed satellite internet speeds, affecting Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian projectiles. Elon Musk later attributed the move to a terms of service dispute, while both the SpaceX chief and Trump suggested Zelensky should step down.

Ukrainian officials have also said they suspected the US of halting intelligence sharing and early warnings about Russian attacks. The Pentagon has denied the allegation.

Ukraine will finance the Patriot order through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway under the JUMPSTART programme, along with national funds financed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan, the State Department said.

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The department said “no US funds are involved in this sale”.

The approval comes amid concerns over US ammunition stocks following the Iran war, which has consumed large quantities of American munitions. Trump has repeatedly blamed the shortage of key weapons on shipments made to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden, during the early stages of the war.

However, NATO's top military commander, US General Alexus Grynkewich, said on Friday that Washington had continued supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defence missiles and weapons packages funded by European allies.

“Everything has been delivered, in fact, we just had the delivery within the last week,” Grynkewich told reporters in Riga on Friday. “I won’t go into the numbers or types of missiles, but deliveries have been ongoing.”

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(With inputs from agencies)