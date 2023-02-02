Home / World News / US committed to extended deterrence on North Korea: Lloyd Austin

US committed to extended deterrence on North Korea: Lloyd Austin

world news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:06 PM IST

North Korea: The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," Lloyd Austin said.

Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked about tensions with North Korea, said on Thursday his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.

The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," he told a news conference in Manila.

