Joe Biden FBI search, classified documents and his son: What we know so far

The US Justice Department did not find classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's house in Delaware, his lawyer said. The search was part of a probe into Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after documents were found in his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a Washington office earlier.

“No documents with classified markings were found. Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President,” Joe Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said.

Here are top updates on FBI search at Joe Biden's home:

1. The search was conducted by the FBI- part of the Justice Department.

2. The issue has escalated into a political headache for Joe Biden as the Democrats have previously targeted former US president Donald Trump who also had classified documents found at his home.

3. Joe Biden's lawyer said that the Department of Justice chose to do the search without advance notice to the public.

4. Classified documents have also been found in the home of Donald Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence.

5. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has vowed to cooperate with the searches and Mike Pence has said that he takes responsibility for the found documents.

6. A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has also asked the Justice Department in a letter to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others.

7. In a separate letter, Joe Biden’s attorneys also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to take back and apologize for false and defamatory claims made repeatedly about him on-air.

