US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan amid power struggles, says Blinken
AFP |
Apr 18, 2023 10:13 AM IST
A US diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan, but those inside were unharmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
A U.S. diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
He said he spoke in separate phone conversations earlier on Tuesday to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, and said that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.