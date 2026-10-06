US House honours ‘extraordinary courage’ of Smit Machchhar after flydubai attack

Three US lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to honour Captain Smit Machchhar for his "extraordinary courage" in protecting 174 passengers aboard Flydubai flight 1073 on September 30.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of flydubai flight FZ 1073. Israel's leader credited the pilot and passengers of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight with averting catastrophe on September 30 after they overpowered a co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash the aircraft. (AFP)

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Introduced by Democratic lawmaker Josh Gottheimer and Republicans Michael McCaul and Don Bacon on Monday, the resolution also honours the flight's passengers and condemns the co-pilot's alleged attempt to seize control of the plane as an act of terrorism.

“Captain Smit Machchhar, a citizen of India, fought off the attack and, despite grave injuries, used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door so that off-duty pilots could enter and land the aircraft and so that crew and passengers could restrain the first officer. The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia with all passengers and crew accounted for,” the resolution read.

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the Flydubai flight 1073 incident? Captain Smit Machchhar fought off the co-pilot's attack despite serious injuries and managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing off-duty pilots to regain control and subsequently land the aircraft safely. Why did the US House introduce a resolution to honor Captain Smit Machchhar? The resolution was introduced to honor Captain Machchhar for his 'extraordinary courage' in protecting the 174 passengers aboard Flydubai flight 1073 from an alleged terrorist attack by the co-pilot. How did Israeli authorities respond during the Flydubai flight 1073 emergency? Israeli authorities scrambled fighter jets and prepared to intercept the aircraft, but the jets were called back when the plane turned towards Saudi Arabia, averting a potential military response.

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What happened on Flydubai flight 1073

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{{^usCountry}} On September 30, Flydubai flight 1073 was en route from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with around 174 people on board. Most of the passengers were Israeli citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 30, Flydubai flight 1073 was en route from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with around 174 people on board. Most of the passengers were Israeli citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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Mid-flight, the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. The plane then lost more than 14,000 feet in altitude in less than 30 seconds.

Machchhar, despite suffering serious injuries, fought back and managed to unlock the cockpit door. This allowed two pilots who were travelling as passengers to enter the cockpit, while passengers and cabin crew helped overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

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The alleged attacker has been identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami in reports citing Israeli officials and two other sources. CNN reported that Saudi state media had identified al-Hammami. He is in custody as investigations continue into the attack and its motive.

Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack and is recovering in the UAE.

US House condemns attack

The resolution condemned the attack as an act of terrorism and called for a “full and expeditious investigation” by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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The resolution also called for the US and Israel to be kept fully informed about the investigation.