US-Iran LIVE Updates: Trump says US halted ‘planned’ attack on Iran after appeals from Gulf leaders

This comes after President Trump turned down Iran's fresh peace proposal to stop ongoing West Asia crisis, saying that it it falls short of expectations and does not represent any meaningful progress towards a deal, reported Axios, citing a senior US official and a source briefed on the matter.

Iran remains defiant

Iran remained defiant in statements issued through state media after Trump's announcement, warning the US and its allies against making any further "strategic mistakes or miscalculations" in attacking Iran, while contending the Iranian armed forces were "more prepared and stronger than in the past."

Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, said Iran's armed forces are "ready to pull the trigger" in the event of any renewed US attack, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Update on Hormuz

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was slightly higher last week, returning to levels in line with the average recorded since the start of the Middle East conflict after hitting a wartime low.

A total of 55 commodity vessels crossed the strategic waterway between May 11 and 17, according to data from Kpler, marking a sharp increase from the previous week, when just 19 vessels crossed.

Israel-Lebanon strike

Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,000 people in Lebanon since the start of the war between Hezbollah and Israel on March 2, the health ministry said, after an April 17 ceasefire failed to stop the fighting.

"The total cumulative toll of the aggression from March 2 to May 18 is now as follows: 3,020 martyrs and 9,273 wounded," the ministry said, with 211 people aged 18 and under and 116 healthcare workers among the dead.