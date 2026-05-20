US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Will end war quickly,’ says Trump; Tehran promises ‘surprises’ in case of future attacks
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that Tehran wants a deal and predicted that oil prices will fall. Abbas Araghchi warned of more surprises in case of any future attacks.
US-Iran war news LIVE: A 72-hour diplomatic ultimatum has locked Washington and Tehran into a high-stakes standoff. US President Donald Trump gave Iranian negotiators a window of “two to three days” to finalise a peace treaty to end the war on the West Asian country. “We're going to end that war very quickly,” Trump said. “They want to make a deal so badly. You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down,” he added. US vice president JD Vance said both negotiating teams already made a “lot of progress” towards an agreement....Read More
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country had drawn lessons from previous confrontations and warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”.
Israel-Lebanon updates
Nine people were killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon amid a ceasefire, according to reports. Israeli bombardment in Lebanon have killed 3,042 people since March 2.
Israel captures ship taking aid to Gaza
The Israeli genocide in Gaza continues to rage on. On Tuesday, Israeli forces captured another vessel linked to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla. This was the 61st boat stopped so far. The flotilla campaign, aimed at challenging restrictions around Gaza and delivering food, medication and necessities to the people at the war-torn strip.
US Iran news LIVE: Russia ready to extend ‘helping hand’ to end war
US Iran news LIVE: Russia says it is ready to “extend a helping hand” in negotiations between the US and Iran if requested, according to Deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov.
Speaking to TASS, Ryabkov said Moscow is prepared to provide “all possible assistance” but “does not intend to impose” its services. He said that Russia remains “committed to finding solutions exclusively through political and diplomatic channels” and welcomed renewed dialogue between Washington and Tehran. He also praised the “active role of the Pakistani side in stabilising the situation”.
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Will end war quickly’, Trump predicts quick Tehran deal
US-Iran war news LIVE: Tensions with Iran will soon ease, US President Donald Trump has said. "We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly,” he told reporters. He also predicted a sharp fall in global oil prices: “You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down”.