US-Iran war LIVE: US eases entry for Iran team during FIFA World Cup; Senate votes to halt war
US, Iran news LIVE: The US has granted Iran’s football team an extra day in the country before its World Cup match in Seattle after complaints over travel restrictions. Earlier, the US Senate voted to pause Iran war powers in a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump amid renewed peace talks.
- 7 Mins agoUS allows Iran to enter country two days before FIFA WC match
- 24 Mins agoTrump's call for crop sales to Iran met with skepticism by traders, says Bloomberg report
- 36 Mins agoUS, Iran news LIVE: Decline in oil prices as tankers move out of Hormuz
- 44 Mins agoSharif concurs with Pezeshkian missile prog not part of MoU
- 52 Mins agoMissile programme not covered under MoU, says Pezeshkian
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoUS Senate votes to end Iran war
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoTrump puts a condition for release of Iran funds
US-Iran war LIVE: The US has granted Iran’s national football team an extra day to prepare for its upcoming World Cup match in Seattle, allowing the squad to arrive two days before Friday’s game, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, according to Bloomberg. The team must still leave shortly after the match, with all other security protocols unchanged. Previously, Iran was permitted to enter the US only 24 hours before its first two World Cup fixtures and has been training in Tijuana, Mexico. ...Read More
US Senate votes to halt Iran war escalation
In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 to end US military hostilities with Iran, marking its first effort to halt the conflict. The move comes despite Trump having already reached an interim peace agreement with Tehran.
The practical effect of the vote remains uncertain because the resolution relies on the 1973 War Powers Act, a law whose application has long been disputed, reported Bloomberg. The measure requires the US to cease hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorises further military action.
Four Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins and Rand Paul, joined Democrats in backing the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it. Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and David McCormick, both of whom had previously supported military action against Iran, did not participate in the vote.
The resolution had already cleared the House and, under the War Powers Act, cannot be vetoed by the president.
Trump puts a condition on release of Iran funds
President Donald Trump said Iran will only be able to use any funds released from frozen accounts to buy food and medical supplies from the United States, addressing a key sticking point in peace negotiations that both sides say are progressing.
“The money and/or sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the USA, and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.
However, Iran rejected that characterization. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the funds would be available for Tehran to use “freely, in whatever manner it deems appropriate,” rather than being restricted to purchases from the US, according to Bloomberg.
Iran has said $12 billion in frozen assets could be released as part of ongoing negotiations, in two equal instalments. The figure was reported by the Mehr news agency, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Washington has not confirmed the amount under discussion.
The release of funds is among the issues being negotiated as part of efforts to end the nearly four-month conflict and ensure the continued flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil declines
Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline as more tankers resumed openly transiting the Strait of Hormuz, signalling growing confidence that disruptions to global energy supplies may ease.
Brent crude slipped below $77 a barrel after falling 1.1% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $73, according to Bloomberg. Tankers have increasingly been sailing through the strategic waterway with their tracking signals switched on, while the International Maritime Organization said it had received safety assurances that would allow hundreds of vessels to leave the Persian Gulf.
The US and Iran have both pointed to early progress in talks aimed at ending the conflict, which began in late February, though negotiations are expected to be lengthy and differences remain over key issues.
Adding to the diplomatic developments, Iran and Oman have begun work on an agreement covering the administration of the Strait of Hormuz, including transit costs. The proposal comes amid lingering concerns that Tehran could seek to impose fees on vessels using the crucial shipping route.
US, Iran news LIVE: US allows Iran to enter country two days before FIFA WC match
US, Iran news LIVE: The Iranian national football team will be allowed an extra day in the United States to prepare for its upcoming World Cup match, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, according to Bloomberg, marking the latest development in ongoing discussions between the team and US authorities.
For Friday's fixture against Egypt in Seattle, Iran has been granted permission to enter the US two days before the match. However, the team will still be required to depart shortly after the game, the spokesperson added, noting that all other security protocols and measures remain unchanged.
Earlier, the Iran football team was told it could arrive 24 hours before each of its first two matches. The players are training in Tijuana, Mexico.
US, Iran news LIVE: Trump's call for crop sales to Iran met with skepticism by traders, says Bloomberg report
US, Iran news LIVE: President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to buy US crops as part of a peace deal is being met with a mix of doubt and cautious optimism by the American farm sector.
“I remain skeptical of Iranian purchases of US ag commodities, but the possibility must be respected,” said StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman. “That may end up being an area that Iran gives on in order to get what it wants in another area of the talks.”
US, Iran news LIVE: Decline in oil prices as tankers move out of Hormuz
US, Iran news LIVE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, extending this week's losses and trading near four-month lows hit in the previous session, on signs that more oil tankers stranded in the Gulf since the start of the Iran war are set to move out of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $76.71 a barrel as of 0043 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.85 a barrel. Both benchmarks declined nearly 1% on Tuesday, touching their lowest levels since early March. (Bloomberg)
US, Iran news LIVE: Sharif concurs with Pezeshkian missile prog not part of MoU
US, Iran news LIVE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian of Islamabad’s continued support as the two leaders met in Islamabad following the US-Iran truce, which Pakistan has said it helped facilitate.
“We will never let you down,” Sharif told Pezeshkian during their meeting on Tuesday. The Iranian president is in Islamabad for talks aimed at strengthening ties between the neighbouring countries.
Sharif said Pakistan would continue to play its role as a mediator until a lasting peace is achieved. He also noted that the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States does not include any reference to Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.
US, Iran news LIVE: Missile programme not covered under MoU, says Pezeshkian
US, Iran news LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said the country's missile programme is not covered under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States and will not be included in any future agreement.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan, Pezeshkian dismissed suggestions that Iran's missile capabilities could become part of negotiations with Washington.
According to a video released by state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian president said, "The discussion over our missiles does not exist in the MoU, and it never will," underlining Tehran's position that its missile programme remains non-negotiable.
US, Iran news LIVE: US Senate votes to end Iran war
US, Iran news LIVE: The Republican-led Senate voted for the first time to end the US war with Iran, breaking with President Donald Trump on an unpopular foreign conflict that has raised Americans’ cost of living, roiled markets and caused global economic fallout.
The practical impact of the 50-48 vote Tuesday is unclear, since the president has reached an interim peace deal with Iran and the resolution invokes a legally controversial congressional authority stemming from the 1973 War Powers Act. (Bloomberg)
US, Iran news LIVE: Trump puts a condition for release of Iran funds
US, Iran news LIVE: President Donald Trump said any funds released from Iran’s frozen accounts would be strictly limited to purchases of food and medical supplies from the United States, seeking to clarify a key issue in ongoing peace negotiations that both Washington and Tehran say are advancing.
“The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.