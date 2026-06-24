US-Iran war LIVE: US eases entry for Iran team during FIFA World Cup; Senate votes to halt war

Live

By

US, Iran news LIVE: United States President Donald Trump says Iran will only be able to use any funds released from frozen accounts to buy food and medical supplies from the United States.

US-Iran war LIVE: The US has granted Iran’s national football team an extra day to prepare for its upcoming World Cup match in Seattle, allowing the squad to arrive two days before Friday’s game, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, according to Bloomberg. The team must still leave shortly after the match, with all other security protocols unchanged. Previously, Iran was permitted to enter the US only 24 hours before its first two World Cup fixtures and has been training in Tijuana, Mexico. US Senate votes to halt Iran war escalation In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 to end US military hostilities with Iran, marking its first effort to halt the conflict. The move comes despite Trump having already reached an interim peace agreement with Tehran. The practical effect of the vote remains uncertain because the resolution relies on the 1973 War Powers Act, a law whose application has long been disputed, reported Bloomberg. The measure requires the US to cease hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorises further military action. Four Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins and Rand Paul, joined Democrats in backing the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it. Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and David McCormick, both of whom had previously supported military action against Iran, did not participate in the vote. The resolution had already cleared the House and, under the War Powers Act, cannot be vetoed by the president. Trump puts a condition on release of Iran funds President Donald Trump said Iran will only be able to use any funds released from frozen accounts to buy food and medical supplies from the United States, addressing a key sticking point in peace negotiations that both sides say are progressing. “The money and/or sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the USA, and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. However, Iran rejected that characterization. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the funds would be available for Tehran to use “freely, in whatever manner it deems appropriate,” rather than being restricted to purchases from the US, according to Bloomberg. Iran has said $12 billion in frozen assets could be released as part of ongoing negotiations, in two equal instalments. The figure was reported by the Mehr news agency, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Washington has not confirmed the amount under discussion. The release of funds is among the issues being negotiated as part of efforts to end the nearly four-month conflict and ensure the continued flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil declines Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline as more tankers resumed openly transiting the Strait of Hormuz, signalling growing confidence that disruptions to global energy supplies may ease. Brent crude slipped below $77 a barrel after falling 1.1% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $73, according to Bloomberg. Tankers have increasingly been sailing through the strategic waterway with their tracking signals switched on, while the International Maritime Organization said it had received safety assurances that would allow hundreds of vessels to leave the Persian Gulf. The US and Iran have both pointed to early progress in talks aimed at ending the conflict, which began in late February, though negotiations are expected to be lengthy and differences remain over key issues. Adding to the diplomatic developments, Iran and Oman have begun work on an agreement covering the administration of the Strait of Hormuz, including transit costs. The proposal comes amid lingering concerns that Tehran could seek to impose fees on vessels using the crucial shipping route. ...Read More

US Senate votes to halt Iran war escalation In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 to end US military hostilities with Iran, marking its first effort to halt the conflict. The move comes despite Trump having already reached an interim peace agreement with Tehran. The practical effect of the vote remains uncertain because the resolution relies on the 1973 War Powers Act, a law whose application has long been disputed, reported Bloomberg. The measure requires the US to cease hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorises further military action. Four Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins and Rand Paul, joined Democrats in backing the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it. Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and David McCormick, both of whom had previously supported military action against Iran, did not participate in the vote. The resolution had already cleared the House and, under the War Powers Act, cannot be vetoed by the president. Trump puts a condition on release of Iran funds President Donald Trump said Iran will only be able to use any funds released from frozen accounts to buy food and medical supplies from the United States, addressing a key sticking point in peace negotiations that both sides say are progressing. “The money and/or sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the USA, and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. However, Iran rejected that characterization. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the funds would be available for Tehran to use “freely, in whatever manner it deems appropriate,” rather than being restricted to purchases from the US, according to Bloomberg. Iran has said $12 billion in frozen assets could be released as part of ongoing negotiations, in two equal instalments. The figure was reported by the Mehr news agency, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Washington has not confirmed the amount under discussion. The release of funds is among the issues being negotiated as part of efforts to end the nearly four-month conflict and ensure the continued flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil declines Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline as more tankers resumed openly transiting the Strait of Hormuz, signalling growing confidence that disruptions to global energy supplies may ease. Brent crude slipped below $77 a barrel after falling 1.1% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $73, according to Bloomberg. Tankers have increasingly been sailing through the strategic waterway with their tracking signals switched on, while the International Maritime Organization said it had received safety assurances that would allow hundreds of vessels to leave the Persian Gulf. The US and Iran have both pointed to early progress in talks aimed at ending the conflict, which began in late February, though negotiations are expected to be lengthy and differences remain over key issues. Adding to the diplomatic developments, Iran and Oman have begun work on an agreement covering the administration of the Strait of Hormuz, including transit costs. The proposal comes amid lingering concerns that Tehran could seek to impose fees on vessels using the crucial shipping route.