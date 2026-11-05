US midterm election results LIVE: Democrats flip 7 Senate seats, 24+ House districts as Mississippi goes to the wire

Democrats secured six additional Senate seats and overturned the results in more than a dozen House seats. Among the most notable developments were Democratic victories in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, where the party had not elected senators in several decades. The party also gained Senate seats in North Carolina and Ohio, further strengthening its position in Congress.

The Democrats also recorded other important victories. Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Amy Acton in Ohio, Rob Sand in Iowa and Gina Hinojosa in Texas emerged victorious in gubernatorial contests, replacing Republican incumbents and shifting the political balance in their respective states.

The voter sentiment has indicated growing dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, particularly over the rising cost of living. According to the Associated Press Voter Poll, many Americans also expressed support for stronger congressional scrutiny of presidential decisions.

Zohran Mamdani says the left must now keep its “foot on the gas”

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani from the Democratic Party on Wednesday said that the left must now keep its "foot on the gas". "Going through yesterday evening, it's a realisation that it's a new dawn in America," Mamdani told reporters, as quoted by CBS news. He further said that "this country has elected a new generation of leadership" in the midterms.

Speaking to Fox News in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, Trump attempted to play down the significance of the Republican defeats. He commended Democratic candidates for running effective campaigns, remarking that they had performed well, while suggesting that Republican candidates themselves were responsible for their poor electoral outcomes.

Trump dismisses concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings

Despite Democrats gaining control of Congress, Trump dismissed concerns that he could face impeachment proceedings. When questioned by reporters, Trump said he was “not even a little bit” concerned about impeachment. "Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that... For what? Having a successful country?" he further told the reporters.

Vote counting is still underway, with the following races yet to be called:

US House: 48 races yet to be called

US Senate: 2 races yet to be called

Governor: 2 races yet to be called

US vice president JD Vance has blamed the war on Iran for the Republican Party’s defeat in the 2026 midterm elections, saying many voters who backed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election switched their support to Democrats. In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Vance said the main problem was not voter turnout but the decision by some Trump supporters to vote against Republicans.