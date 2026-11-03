US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: ‘The sitting president doesn’t win midterms’, says Trump as he makes final pitch
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Weighing in on the elections, President Donald Trump repeated his frequent refrain about how midterm results often go against the sitting president’s party.
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: The United States is all set to vote in midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3. The midterms will determine who controls the US Congress. In a setback to US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday denied the Justice Department's emergency appeal, refusing to temporarily prevent California from counting mail-in ballots submitted by approximately 20,000 individuals whom federal officials suspected might not be US citizens....Read More
Trump closed out the midterm campaign with remarks at the Reflecting Pool, where he held up photos touting his administration’s renovations. As for the elections, the president repeated his frequent refrain about how midterm results often go against the sitting president’s party.
“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot,” Trump said.
Earlier Trump had said he would “veto everything” if Democrats win back power in Congress.
What midterms decide
The outcome of the midterms will decide which political party - Trump's Republicans or opposition Democrats - controls Congress and how easy it is for the president to carry out his plans.
In the US House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs and 35 seats out of 100 are being contested in the Senate.
Of the 35 seats up for grabs in the Senate, the Democrats currently hold 13 and Republicans are leading with 22. In order to take control of the chamber, the Democrats need a total of 51 seats in the Senate.
Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, the Republican Party won a majority of the seats in 2024. The Republicans secured 220 seats, while Democrats secured 215 seats. 218 seats are needed to secure a majority.
Key issue ahead of midterms
Apart from the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, the state of the US economy remains a key issue for voters ahead of the midterm elections.
Immigration is another key issue with Republicans saying Trump has delivered on a major campaign pledge in 2024 by tightening the border and launching a widespread crackdown on illegal immigration.
Concerns over AI, inflation and Trump's trade tariff policies are also among key issues.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 08:56:15 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Key issue ahead of midterms
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Apart from the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, the state of the US economy remains a key issue for voters ahead of the midterm elections.
Immigration is another key issue with Republicans saying Trump has delivered on a major campaign pledge in 2024 by tightening the border and launching a widespread crackdown on illegal immigration.
Concerns over AI, inflation and Trump's trade tariff policies are also among key issues.
- 3 Nov 2026, 08:42:32 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: 'Healthcare for all' fires up Michigan Democrats on eve of crucial US Senate race
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Abdul El-Sayed, the doctor seeking a must-win US Senate seat for the Democrats, fired up a packed crowd of supporters in Detroit with a cry of "give it up for public health."
El-Sayed, a leftist former medical administrator who became the surprise candidate in Michigan's Senate race, has built his political identity around a pledge to make health care free for all Americans.
"You deserve to be able to see a doctor without getting a huge bill on the back," he said on the eve of midterm elections that could change the course of Donald Trump's presidency by taking control of Congress away from him.
-AFP
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- 3 Nov 2026, 08:29:00 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: What midterms decide
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: The outcome of the midterms will decide which political party - Trump's Republicans or opposition Democrats - controls Congress and how easy it is for the president to carry out his plans.
In the US House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs and 35 seats out of 100 are being contested in the Senate.
Of the 35 seats up for grabs in the Senate, the Democrats currently hold 13 and Republicans are leading with 22. In order to take control of the chamber, the Democrats need a total of 51 seats in the Senate.
Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, the Republican Party won a majority of the seats in 2024. The Republicans secured 220 seats, while Democrats secured 215 seats. 218 seats are needed to secure a majority.
- 3 Nov 2026, 08:18:09 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: 'We have power to bring about the change we need": Barack, Michelle Obama issue final appeal
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday urged citizens across the United States to make their voices heard at the ballot box.
In messages posted on X, Barack said, “All across the country, I’ve heard from folks who are sick and tired of what they’re seeing from politicians right now. This Election Day, we have the power to vote for the candidates who will bring about the change we need.”
(With inputs from ANI)
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- 3 Nov 2026, 08:13:47 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Supreme Court rejects Trump administration push to set aside thousands of California ballots
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: In a setback to US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday denied the Justice Department's emergency appeal, refusing to temporarily prevent California from counting mail-in ballots submitted by approximately 20,000 individuals whom federal officials suspected might not be US citizens.
- 3 Nov 2026, 06:40:25 AM IST
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: ‘The sitting president doesn’t win the midterms’, says Trump as he makes final pitch
US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: President Trump closed out the midterm campaign with remarks at the Reflecting Pool on Monday, repeating his frequent refrain about how midterm results often go against the sitting president’s party.
“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot,” Trump said.
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