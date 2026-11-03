US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: ‘The sitting president doesn’t win midterms’, says Trump as he makes final pitch

Trump closed out the midterm campaign with remarks at the Reflecting Pool, where he held up photos touting his administration’s renovations. As for the elections, the president repeated his frequent refrain about how midterm results often go against the sitting president’s party.

“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot,” Trump said.

Earlier Trump had said he would “veto everything” if Democrats win back power in Congress.

What midterms decide

The outcome of the midterms will decide which political party - Trump's Republicans or opposition Democrats - controls Congress and how easy it is for the president to carry out his plans.

In the US House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs and 35 seats out of 100 are being contested in the Senate.

Of the 35 seats up for grabs in the Senate, the Democrats currently hold 13 and Republicans are leading with 22. In order to take control of the chamber, the Democrats need a total of 51 seats in the Senate.

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, the Republican Party won a majority of the seats in 2024. The Republicans secured 220 seats, while Democrats secured 215 seats. 218 seats are needed to secure a majority.

Key issue ahead of midterms

Apart from the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, the state of the US economy remains a key issue for voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Immigration is another key issue with Republicans saying Trump has delivered on a major campaign pledge in 2024 by tightening the border and launching a widespread crackdown on illegal immigration.

Concerns over AI, inflation and Trump's trade tariff policies are also among key issues.