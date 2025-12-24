U.S. Moves Troops and Additional Special- Operations Aircraft Into Caribbean

President Trump has ramped up pressure on Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro in recent days, ordering a blockade of oil tankers going in and out of the country. Trump has declared that the airspace around Venezuela should be considered closed and has refused to rule out airstrikes on the country.

“We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we’ve ever had, and by far the biggest we’ve ever had in South America,” he said Monday. Referring to the possibility of land strikes in Venezuela, he said: “Soon we will be starting the same program on land.”

The White House and the Department of Defense didn’t return requests for comment.

At least 10 CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, which are used by special-operations forces, flew into the region Monday night from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, according to an official. C-17 cargo aircraft from Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell Army bases arrived Monday in Puerto Rico, according to flight tracking data. A different U.S. official confirmed that military personnel and equipment were transported on planes.

It isn’t clear what types of troops and equipment the aircraft were transporting. Cannon is home to the 27th Special Operations Wing, while the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, an elite U.S. special operations unit, and the 101st Airborne Division are based at Fort Campbell. The first battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment is based at Hunter Army Airfield, at Fort Stewart.

The 27th Special Operations Wing and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment are trained to support high-risk infiltration and extraction missions and provide close air and combat support. Army Rangers are trained to seize airfields and provide security for specialized forces, such as SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force, during a precise kill or capture mission.

“They are prepositioning forces to take action,” said David Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, an aerospace think tank. The movement of such assets indicates that the administration already has decided on a course of action. “The question that remains is to accomplish what?” he said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for the U.S. military in Latin America, declined to answer questions about specific troop movements.

“It is standard practice to routinely rotate equipment and personnel to any military installation,” said the spokesperson. “And as a standard practice, due to operational security concerns, we do not disclose details or comment on U.S. assets or personnel operational movements and activities, nor disclose details of specific operations or routes.”

The Trump administration has been increasingly trying to squeeze Maduro. Last week, the U.S. Coast Guard Guard began seizing oil tankers near Venezuela, attempting to choke off an important source of revenue for the Maduro regime.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been pouring additional firepower into the region, including a squadron of F-35A jet fighters, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare planes and HH-60W rescue helicopters. They have joined an armada of warships, including five destroyers, an aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine amphibious ready group.

The Venezuelan government has called the U.S. tanker seizures a blatant theft and has accused Trump of seeking regime change and of trying to plunder the country’s natural resources.

Write to Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com and Lara Seligman at lara.seligman@wsj.com