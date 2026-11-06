‘A rejection of Trump’: Outgoing US Congressman Shri Thanedar on the midterm verdict

As results showed Democrats sweeping to a historic victory in the midterm elections, outgoing Indian-American Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar spoke about what the outcome means for the party and for President Donald Trump’s final two years in office.

Shri Thanedar, who lost his primary to Donavan McKinney, also weighed in on impeachment and alleged divisions within the Democratic Party (X/ Shri Thanedar)

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In this interview, the Democrat called the result a decisive rejection of Trump and the Republican Party, and laid out the priorities he believes his party should pursue with its new majority: affordability, healthcare, ending funding for the war with Iran, reversing tariffs, and holding the administration accountable for what he describes as unprecedented corruption.

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Thanedar, who lost his primary to Donavan McKinney, also weighed in on impeachment, alleged divisions within the Democratic Party, and immigration and H-1B visas.

Your party has won a historic victory. What is your reaction?

Deep Dive Why did voters reject Trump and the Republican Party in the midterm elections? The articles link the backlash to high prices and inflation, the Iran war, tariffs and dissatisfaction with the administration’s policies. Thanedar described the result as a decisive rejection of Trump and the Republicans. How could Democratic control of Congress affect Trump’s Iran war and tariff policies? Thanedar said Congress could remove funding for the Iran war and that Democrats should reverse tariffs. The articles also note that congressional scrutiny could pressure Trump, but Congress has little or no say over global tariffs and policy changes are not assured. How did Indian-American voters’ districts lean in the midterm elections? Democrats won 85 of the 100 congressional districts with the largest Indian-American populations, up from 79 before the election. Indian Americans were not a majority in any of those districts, but their votes could matter in close races.

This is not so much a victory for the Democrats as a decisive rejection of Trump and the Republican Party. For decades, we have not had Democrats elected in some of these states. This is a reflection of the deeper hurt felt by the people. Ideally, Democrats and the President need to work together to solve problems. Trump has two years left and must work with us to lower prices, stop the war and make healthcare accessible.

What will be the Democratic priorities with such a large majority?

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{{^usCountry}} There needs to be accountability. We don’t want to get even, but we need checks and balances. We have never seen this kind of corruption. Democrats need to deliver on affordability and healthcare, and stop the [Iran] war. Will the Democrats try to impeach Trump? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There needs to be accountability. We don’t want to get even, but we need checks and balances. We have never seen this kind of corruption. Democrats need to deliver on affordability and healthcare, and stop the [Iran] war. Will the Democrats try to impeach Trump? {{/usCountry}}

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Impeachment should not be a priority, but it needs to stay on the table. Congress has the authority to stop the President if he continues unconstitutional, corrupt practices. Impeachment is a powerful tool that needs to be used in a judicious manner. But it isn’t a top priority. The top priorities are corruption and affordability. If the President does not get the message, then impeachment might be a weapon.

How can Democrats deliver on affordability?

Stop all funding for the Iran war. That could bring down the cost of gasoline. Since Congress sets the budget, we can remove any money for this war, and not let President Trump start other wars like this one. Then there are the tariffs, which have raised prices and damaged international relationships. The tariffs must be reversed. Trump has also cut Medicaid [the US public health insurance programme for low-income people], and the benefits that have been cut need to be restored.

There are divisions within your own party between the left wing and the moderates. How do you see that?

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I don’t see these divisions. I was afraid that if we had a slim majority, the socialists could control Jeffries [Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader tipped to become the first black Speaker of the US House of Representatives]. But now there are just 10 socialists, and Jeffries doesn’t need them. They don’t have the obstructive power they wanted. Jeffries needs only 218 seats, and it seems he’ll have more than that.

Will immigration and H-1B visas be a priority for the incoming Democratic majority?

Republicans have become anti-immigrant. It [immigration] hasn’t been a priority for the Democrats, but it needs to be. A solid immigration policy is essential if we are to stay at the forefront in key sectors, particularly technology. But sadly, there is no appetite for comprehensive immigration reform. So I think concrete action on H-1B visas and green cards will not happen for some time yet.

Will Trump be a lame duck?

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A: Republicans have acted like a cult and have shown unconditional loyalty to the President. But he’s a lame duck. His policies are unpopular, and Republicans also need to hold him accountable. Will Trump be arrogant and defiant, or will he work with us? It remains to be seen how the Republicans and Trump take this message. I’m hoping both parties work together.