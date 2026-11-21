US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has reportedly issued a classified Pentagon memo that restricts the existing defence partnership between US and Canada.
The Washington Post reported Friday that the memo was issued last week and has added to the mounting tensions between the two neighbours amid Trump's repeated rhetoric of annexing Canada as America's "51st state". WaPo cited multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. One of them said that the memo is " sure to be seen as a "slap in the face" to the Canadians," Dan Lamother, the WaPo journalist who reported the story, wrote on X.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.