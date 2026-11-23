Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has continued his push for universal healthcare, but this time, the Democrat has played to appeal to US President Donald Trump as well.

El-Sayed, who has also worked as a public health official, has kept Medicare for all a key part of his campaign. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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El-Sayed, who has also worked as a public health official, has kept Medicare for all a key part of his campaign.

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Some of the key features of the Michigan senator-elect's Medicare plan include universal coverage for all Americans, reducing the role of private insurance, eliminating medical debt, public manufacturing of essential drugs like insulin, etc., and now, his willingness to name it "Trumpcare" as he seeks the president's nod.

El-Sayed's ‘Trumpcare’ push

In his latest push, the senator-elect doubled down as he seeks approval for a medicare plan for the United States from President Trump.

It started with an X post from El-Sayed on November 12, where he shared a mock-up of a healthcare card called "Trumpcare".

“Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," he wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} While the White House continues to reject El-Sayed's plan, his mock-up certainly gained the US president's attention, who shared it without comment on Truth Social on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the White House continues to reject El-Sayed's plan, his mock-up certainly gained the US president's attention, who shared it without comment on Truth Social on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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The White House rejected the “Medicare for all” plan favoured by El-Sayed, which would allow any American to opt in to government-funded health insurance.

"The Radical Democrats’ socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare should really be called ‘Medicare for None’ as it destroys access to the life-saving care Americans rely on daily," White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told Fox News Digital.

Also Read | Abdul El-Sayed wants to investigate RFK Jr. over staff cuts at federal health agencies: ‘It's about accountability

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Following this, El-Sayed shared a video on November 17 as a direct appeal to Trump.

"Donald. Habibi. Midterms were rough. I get it. Trumpcare for All. It's really popular. People really want healthcare. You can put your name all over it," the senator-elect stated.

In his latest push, El-Sayed shared Trump's repost and invited the president to work on a universal healthcare plan with him.

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Trump ‘open to discussion’

Despite the White House statement to Fox News, Trump later told the news channel that he would be open to discussions on healthcare.

“They have some good points on healthcare, and they have some bad points, and we have some good things, and probably they would say we have some bad things,” Trump said, referring to Democrats.

“But there’s a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way," he further told Fox News.

Abdul El-Sayed was elected to a Michigan Senate seat during the US midterm elections on November 3, when Republicans saw a major setback as the US Congress was swept blue by Democrats.

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With these results, the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, is set to lose its hold in Congress for the second half of his presidency.