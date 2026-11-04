Abdul El-Sayed’s sibling recalls how he helped family member with cover letter amid midterms campaign

Abdul El-Sayed’s historic victory in the 2026 US midterm elections has drawn attention not only for its political significance but also for a touching family anecdote shared by his sister, Eman Abdelhadi.

In her post, Abdelhadi described how El-Sayed learned that a member of their family was preparing a cover letter (AP/X)

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Abdelhadi took to social media to recall how her brother made time to help a family member with a job application despite being occupied with his Senate campaign. Her account offered a glimpse of the personal side of the newly elected senator, whose victory has made him the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate.

Sister recalls his thoughtful gesture amid campaign

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In a post on X, Abdelhadi described how El-Sayed learned that a member of their family was preparing a cover letter. Rather than leaving the matter for another time, he personally reviewed the document, made edits and called the relative to offer suggestions.

Deep Dive How did Abdul El-Sayed help a family member with a cover letter during his Senate campaign? After learning that a relative was preparing a cover letter, El-Sayed reviewed and edited it. He also called the family member to offer suggestions despite the demands of his campaign. Why is Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Senate victory historic? El-Sayed became the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate. He defeated Republican Mike Rogers and will succeed retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. What were the main issues in Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign? His campaign focused on healthcare affordability, expanding access to universal healthcare and reducing corporate influence in politics. He also emphasized living costs and public spending.

“I want to tell you a story about my brother Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling the incident, she highlighted how he remained attentive to his family's needs even while managing the demands of a high-profile election campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the incident, she highlighted how he remained attentive to his family's needs even while managing the demands of a high-profile election campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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“The best man I’ve ever met is headed for US Senate,” Abdelhadi added, expressing pride in her brother following his electoral success.

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Also Read: ‘Bigot in the White House’: Ilhan Omar re-elected in Minnesota, criticises Trump’s federal probe

El-Sayed defeats Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race

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El-Sayed, a 42-year-old Democrat and former public health official, defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate contest, according to Associated Press projections reported on November 4.

His victory secured the seat previously held by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

His campaign focused on issues including healthcare affordability, reducing corporate influence in politics and expanding access to universal healthcare. The contest also attracted national attention amid heated exchanges over his political positions and Muslim identity.

El-Sayed celebrates historic victory, says ‘The bad guys lost’

Addressing cheering supporters in Detroit after his victory in Michigan's US Senate race, El-Sayed expressed gratitude to voters and described his election as a historic moment.

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“My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect for the great state of Michigan,” he declared.Reflecting on his customary use of the Arabic phrase Inshallah (God willing) during the campaign, he added: “But today, tonight, we can turn that ‘Inshallah’ into an ‘Alhamdulillah’,” meaning praise be to God.

Taking aim at the criticism directed at his name and Muslim faith during the campaign, El-Sayed told supporters: “To all the parents who struggled to explain why the president openly mocks someone for their name or how they pray, let them know tomorrow that the bad guys lost.” He also reiterated his campaign's focus on healthcare, affordability and public spending, saying: “It shouldn't be this hard to pay your taxes and know that money is going to be spent on you and your kids, instead of dropping bombs on somebody else and their kids.”