Having worked on the development of vaccines for almost a decade. Julian Janies of North Carolina opted to quit science in 2013 to pursue her lifelong passion of caring for animals. Janies went on to become one of the co-founders of Red-Tailed Farm, a pasture-based farm of 14 acres located in Burgaw, North Carolina, where she found her livelihood in raising livestock.

From the laboratory to life with animals

Representative image of a scientist leaving laboratory research behind to pursue her passion for animals and build a new life through pasture-based farming. (AI- generated/ ChatGPT)

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According to The Thriving Farmer podcast, Julian Janies studied animal science at Michigan State University before spending nearly a decade working in scientific research and vaccine development. Despite her career in laboratory research, her interest in animals remained a strong influence. In 2013 she left her research position to pursue her long standing and becoming a farmer. The transition meant leaving a conventional professional career for the practical challenges of running a farm. Alongside her partner, Gregory, she had to find suitable land, develop the necessary infrastructure, and build a business capable of supporting itself. She also talked about her career switch and difficulties she faced when starting up a farm in the midst of leaving behind what was a more stable employment.

Building a diverse farm on 14 acres

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{{^usCountry}} Janies and Gregory bought a 14- acre property in Burgaw, North Carolina, in 2015 to start Red- Tailed Farm. Searching for a cheap and suitable piece of land was one of the obstacles they had to deal with. The acquisition of the land also needed to be followed by a number of efforts on cleaning and building the necessary infrastructure. Initially, they started farming a small flock of laying hens, using which they fed the land through manure spread by them while grazing. Further development of the farm became possible due to growing demand for eggs and the purchase of piglets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janies and Gregory bought a 14- acre property in Burgaw, North Carolina, in 2015 to start Red- Tailed Farm. Searching for a cheap and suitable piece of land was one of the obstacles they had to deal with. The acquisition of the land also needed to be followed by a number of efforts on cleaning and building the necessary infrastructure. Initially, they started farming a small flock of laying hens, using which they fed the land through manure spread by them while grazing. Further development of the farm became possible due to growing demand for eggs and the purchase of piglets. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why do people leave established careers to become farmers? Juliann Janies pursued a lifelong interest in caring for animals, while Matt Wong wanted more physical and meaningful work. Their stories show that motivations for changing careers can develop over time or arise from a strong personal interest. What challenges should you expect when switching to farming? Starting a farm can involve finding suitable land, building infrastructure, and creating a business that can support itself. Farming can also mean long, physically demanding days and adapting when plans meet the realities of the land. Can you become a farmer without years of farming experience? The stories suggest that a career change is possible, even for people coming from other professions. Janies had scientific experience but still had much to learn about farming, while Wong’s story describes newcomers becoming regenerative farmers.

The technique that they used is called rotational grazing, where the animals are allowed to graze through pasture land, and the poultry is grazed in movable pens. The pigs are grazed in the forested parts. Through this diverse method, it becomes possible for the farm to provide different types of food items rather than focusing on just livestock activity. This method also involves linking the production with local consumers. As opposed to selling through large distributors, Red-tailed Farm has sold its products directly to the consumers using methods such as farmers’ markets and companies' websites.

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Red- Tailed- Farm's method of rational farming where pigs graze in forested areas.

What pasture-based farming can teach

Rotational grazing forms an important aspect of what is done at Red- Tailed Farm. Rather than allowing animals to graze in one place all the time, the animals are rotated between the different pastures and the time that each area spends being grazed. This system works provided that the proper stocking levels and recovery times are employed, but it relies on factors such as weather and soil condition. Research published in Agriculture Ecosystem and Environment has found that grazing management strategy can affect soil health and nutrient dynamics although outcomes vary with management and environmental conditions. This is also an important distinction: pasture- based farming is not automatically sustainable simply because animals graze outdoors. Its success depends on thoughtful management and the needs of the land.

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The case of Janice shows that there is more to small-scale farming than meets the eye from a business point of view. Setting up a Farm is not only about the love for animals, but it is also about setting up a business and putting together infrastructure. Janies was already equipped with scientific knowledge but still had much to learn in the area of farming. Her story shows how one can change careers and make use of their expertise in a different area.