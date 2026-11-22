The recent stock market sell-off has raised concerns about retirement savings in the US. The S&P 500 lost $5.6 trillion in market value in one week and closed more than 10% below its record high reached in early October.

AI stock sell-off raises concerns over US retirement savings as technology companies dominate the S&P 500. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS) more less

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AI stocks have played a major role in the market decline. By the end of Friday's trading session, several AI-related stocks showed no signs of recovery. These companies have become a major part of the S&P 500 in recent years, according to CNN.

How AI stocks are affecting retirement savings

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Investors may have money invested in AI companies than investors realise. Even people who do not directly buy individual technology stocks may have exposure to AI companies through retirement funds that track indexes such as the S&P 500.

The AI boom has increased the share of technology companies in stock market indexes. This means retirement savings invested in market funds may depend heavily on the performance of a small number of large technology companies.

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{{^usCountry}} The recent market fall has highlighted the need for investors to check where investors retirement money is invested. Financial experts say investors should understand which companies and industries investors retirement funds hold. Investing in kinds of assets can help reduce the impact of a fall in one sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent market fall has highlighted the need for investors to check where investors retirement money is invested. Financial experts say investors should understand which companies and industries investors retirement funds hold. Investing in kinds of assets can help reduce the impact of a fall in one sector. {{/usCountry}}

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Some retirement accounts may appear diversified. Actually hold many of the same companies. Jon Ulin, managing principal of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management, told CNN that the stock market correction has exposed a concentration problem in millions of 401(k) retirement accounts.

Also read: Nvidia stock hits decade-low valuation despite strong AI demand and earnings growth

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Owning different types of funds does not always mean having a well-diversified portfolio. Many investors hold an S&P 500 index fund, a Nasdaq fund and a large-cap growth fund, believing their money is spread across different investments.

However, these funds may all hold large technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, Ulin said.

How technology stocks are affecting the S&P 500

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq give more weight to companies with larger market values. This means companies with higher stock market valuations have a bigger influence on the indexes. As their share prices rise, their weight in these indexes also increases.

Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia together account for a large share of the S&P 500. As of Friday:

Apple made up almost 8% of the S&P 500.

Microsoft accounted for almost 6%.

Nvidia represented around 5%.

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These figures show how much influence a small number of technology companies have over the index.

A fall in these large technology stocks can pull down the entire S&P 500. Since these companies make up a significant part of the index, their losses can affect millions of investors who hold S&P 500 funds through their retirement accounts.

The top 10 companies now account for around 40% of the S&P 500's total value. Eight of these 10 companies are technology businesses, according to CNN.

The concentration is higher than it was during the dot-com bubble. At the peak of the dot-com bubble, the 10 largest companies made up 29% of the S&P 500. The current figure is around 40%, according to Ed Clissold, chief US strategist at investment research firm Ned Davis Research.

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This concentration could make market falls sharper. If a small number of large companies face problems, indexes such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 could see bigger declines because of the heavy weight given to these stocks, Clissold told CNN.

What investors can do to protect retirement savings

There is no single investment strategy that works for everyone. The right mix of investments depends on a person's age, how long they plan to keep their money invested and how much risk they are comfortable taking.

Target-date funds can automatically adjust investments as people get closer to retirement. Many retirement accounts already include these funds. They gradually change the mix of stocks and bonds over time to match the investor's expected retirement date.

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Also read: Nvidia, AMD, Micron stocks rise as Anthropic IPO boosts AI chip demand optimism

A moderate-risk portfolio can include investments across different markets and asset types. According to CFRA Research, one example of a moderate-risk portfolio includes:

45% in US stocks.

15% in international stocks.

35% in bonds.

5% in cash.

Why investors should avoid panic selling

Financial experts advise investors not to sell their stocks out of fear when the market falls. People investing for the long term should follow their investment plans instead of trying to guess when stock prices will rise or fall. It is very difficult to predict the right time to buy or sell stocks.

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Investors should not make decisions out of fear or greed during a market fall. Jared Gagne, a private wealth manager at Claro Advisors, told CNN that investors should stay calm and follow their existing investment plans. Those who do not have a plan should consider making one.

Diversifying investments can help reduce losses during a market fall. Investors should spread their money across different companies, industries and types of investments. This can help protect their money if one industry performs poorly.

Retirement investors should first understand where their money is invested. Investors do not need to completely avoid technology stocks or sell their shares just because the market is falling. Ulin told CNN that a market correction alone is not a reason to sell all their investments. Retirement savings should not depend too heavily on a handful of technology companies.

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Investors can continue benefiting from new technology and AI growth while spreading their money across different investments. The aim is to avoid putting their family's financial future at the mercy of the next earnings report from a few major technology companies, Ulin said.