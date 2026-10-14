'Aim to frustrate US efforts': Iran's new tactics to target ships in Hormuz; trigger Trump's fuel price worries ahead of midterms

Iran has reportedly adopted new tactics to target commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, as per Reuters.

A boat floats as commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Oct. 13, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP) (AP Photo/Razieh Poudat)

According to Reuters, two senior Iranian officials said Iran changed its operational approach around 10 days ago. They increased both the pace and type of attacks against vessels it considers to be violating Iranian restrictions in the strategically important waterway.

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One of the stated objectives, the officials said, is to keep global oil prices high before the United States holds its November midterm elections.

“The aim is to frustrate efforts by the United States and its allies to bring down global oil prices,” one Iranian official told Reuters. Another described the strategy as “a game of chess,” saying Iran would continue exerting pressure whenever it believed oil prices were beginning to decline.

Also read: ‘Response insufficient’: Iran claims US accepted ‘some of its seven conditions’ to reopen Strait of Hormuz

New tactics reportedly include spotters and wider attack zone

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{{^usCountry}} Reuters reported that a US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed at least one significant tactical change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reuters reported that a US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed at least one significant tactical change. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the official, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has increasingly relied on unarmed civilian spotters operating from small boats after US strikes significantly degraded Iran’s radar capabilities. These spotters allegedly identify commercial and military vessels. These spotters then relay their positions to IRGC units.

The US official also described an incident last week in which American forces intercepted a dhow allegedly being used by Iranian spotters. The occupants were instructed to abandon the vessel before it was destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Iran is also reportedly expanding the geographical scope of its operations beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

Maritime security data and reports submitted to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicate recent attacks and harassment incidents have occurred in waters off Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

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UKMTO which monitors threats to commercial shipping, has issued multiple advisories in recent days warning vessels operating in the region.

Also read: Iran increases threat to Strait of Hormuz shipping, and other Middle East developments

Shipping attacks increase as energy markets remain on edge

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

Reportedly, at least five security incidents involving tankers and commercial ships were recorded over the past 48 hours, including reported drone attacks and vessel harassment.

Maritime security analysts told Reuters the recent pace of incidents closely resembles the escalation seen earlier this month. “There is a tempo increase in strikes, which looks deliberate,” one maritime security source said.

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It is reported that Iranian officials suggested Tehran intends to tighten enforcement further.

“It will be complete closure soon,” one Iranian official told Reuters when discussing restrictions on vessels that Iran considers to be violating its directives.