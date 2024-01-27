Alabama AG says nitrogen gas execution was ‘textbook’; Will state execute other inmates using ‘horrific' method?

Alabama's attorney general, Steve Marshall, described the nitrogen hypoxia execution of convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith as "textbook". Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was put to death with nitrogen gas. (AP)

Despite testimony from witnesses claiming the prisoner writhed on the gurney for at least two minutes, Alabama officials have pledged to carry out nitrogen gas executions, a contentious and unproven approach that has drawn global criticism, NY Times reported.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Thursday night execution was the first to use nitrogen hypoxia, a technique that involves forcing a victim to breathe either pure nitrogen or extremely high amounts of it through a gas mask in order to create asphyxiation.

"What occurred last night was textbook," Marshall stated on Friday. "As of last night, nitrogen hypoxia as a means of execution is no longer an untested method. It is a proven one."

He added that other states could emulate the “proven” method.

"Alabama has done it, and now so can you. And we stand ready to assist you in implementing this method in your states," he stressed, adding that 43 other inmates sentenced to death in Alabama have urged execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

“I think we will definitely have more nitrogen hypoxia executions in Alabama,” Marshall said.

Before the execution, several legal objections were brought against the use of nitrogen hypoxia. The execution was carried out on Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court decided that Alabama had the constitutional right to carry out the punishment. Smith's lawyers contended that he was being used as a "test subject," and human rights organisations also denounced the novel and untested technique.

Also Read: Alabama: Dead convict Kenneth Smith's execution witness says killer ‘shook the whole gruney,' 'Evil was unleashed'

What were Smith's last words before execution?

“Tonight Alabama caused humanity to take a step backward. I'm leaving with love, peace and light. Thank you for supporting me. Love all of you,” Smith said before the execution as per the pool media report.

Smith even made an "I love you" sign with sign language, reporters said as per CBS News.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was found guilty of killing a preacher's wife in 1988 as a murder for hire. Elizabeth Sennett's husband, who was heavily in debt and wanted to collect payment on insurance, paid Smith and the other man $1,000 each to kill her.

Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Volker Turk Friday said the execution by nitrogen gas suffocation could amount to torture.

"I deeply regret the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama despite serious concerns this novel and untested method of suffocation by nitrogen gas may amount to torture, or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," Turk said in a brief statement.