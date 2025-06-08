Alabama power outage map: When will power be back in these areas? Latest update here

Over 94,038 customers were affected in Alabama amid a massive power outage during severe thunderstorm conditions. Over 90,000 customers in Alabama were without power on Saturday(Unsplash)

List Of Counties Impacted By Power Outage

Marion County

Winston County

Lamar County

Fayette County

Walker County

Pickens County

Tuscaloosa County

Jefferson County

Blount County

Bibb County

St. Clair County

Etowah County

Washington County

Shelby County

Reports

Several residents took to social media to report severe weather and power outage.

One person reported, “More than 10,000 Alabama Power customers are already without power as strong storms race through the state Saturday afternoon. They're expected to impact Tuscaloosa imminently.”

Another wrote, “Alabama Power making record profits and now any time the wind blows we lose power. Guessing profits at the expense of reliability is ok in their book. Maintaining the lines too much to ask now apparently.”

A third person wrote, “Terrible storm here in NW Alabama, power still out, getting hot. Using my 4Patriots solar charger to communicate.”