Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Alabama power outage map: When will power be back in these areas? Latest update here

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 08, 2025 02:37 AM IST

Over 94,038 customers were affected in Alabama amid a massive power outage during severe thunderstorm conditions

Over 90,000 customers in Alabama were without power on Saturday(Unsplash)
List Of Counties Impacted By Power Outage

Marion County

Winston County

Lamar County

Fayette County

Walker County

Pickens County

Tuscaloosa County

Jefferson County

Blount County

Bibb County

St. Clair County

Etowah County

Washington County

Shelby County

Reports 

Several residents took to social media to report severe weather and power outage. 

One person reported, “More than 10,000 Alabama Power customers are already without power as strong storms race through the state Saturday afternoon. They're expected to impact Tuscaloosa imminently.”

Another wrote, “Alabama Power making record profits and now any time the wind blows we lose power. Guessing profits at the expense of reliability is ok in their book. Maintaining the lines too much to ask now apparently.”

A third person wrote, “Terrible storm here in NW Alabama, power still out, getting hot. Using my 4Patriots solar charger to communicate.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Sunday, June 08, 2025
