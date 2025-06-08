Alabama power outage map: When will power be back in these areas? Latest update here

Over 94,038 customers were affected in Alabama amid a massive power outage during severe thunderstorm conditions
List Of Counties Impacted By Power Outage
Marion County
Winston County
Lamar County
Fayette County
Walker County
Pickens County
Tuscaloosa County
Jefferson County
Blount County
Bibb County
St. Clair County
Etowah County
Washington County
Shelby County
Reports
Several residents took to social media to report severe weather and power outage.
One person reported, “More than 10,000 Alabama Power customers are already without power as strong storms race through the state Saturday afternoon. They're expected to impact Tuscaloosa imminently.”
Another wrote, “Alabama Power making record profits and now any time the wind blows we lose power. Guessing profits at the expense of reliability is ok in their book. Maintaining the lines too much to ask now apparently.”
A third person wrote, “Terrible storm here in NW Alabama, power still out, getting hot. Using my 4Patriots solar charger to communicate.”