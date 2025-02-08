Missing Alaska plane found with all ten people dead. Here's what we know so far

The US Coast Guard finally found the regional single-engine airline flight which vanished in Alaska on Thursday while all ten passengers aboard the aircraft died, as confirmed Friday. The USCG searched and located the joint public transportation aircraft on Friday, approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome. This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, shows a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska on a flight that was bound for the hub community of Nome. AP/PTI(AP02_08_2025_000008A)(AP)

The two rescue swimmers located three bodies within the plane while seven more bodies remain unattainable as they “are believed to be inside the wreckage”, according to USCG Lt. Commander Mike Salerno, who spoke with CNN.

The US Coast Guard reported that the single-engine turboprop aircraft had gone missing on Thursday afternoon while flying from Unalakleet to Nome.

Here’s what we know so far of the Alaska plane carrying 10 people

1. Authorities confirmed that none of the nine passengers or the pilot survived. The US Coast Guard shared condolences, stating, “Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident.”

2. David Olson, Bering Air's director of operations, said the aircraft left Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. on Thursday. Radar data showed that at approximately 3:18 p.m., the plane “experienced some kind of event that caused a rapid loss of elevation and rapid loss of speed.”

3. The plane’s last known position was about 12 miles offshore before it disappeared. Search teams, including the Coast Guard, National Guard, FBI and US Air Force, worked tirelessly to locate the aircraft.

4. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department conducted ground searches along the coastline, while aerial teams scoured the ice-covered seas. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble of the US Coast Guard District 17 revealed that an “item of interest” had been found but did not speculate further.

5. The National Weather Service reported that light snow, freezing drizzle, and mist were present around Nome Airport on Thursday evening. Still, Alaska’s Transportation Department confirmed the runway had remained open throughout the day.

6. The Coast Guard reported that the names of those on board have not yet been released, but their families have been notified.

7. Bering Air is a regional airline serving remote Alaskan communities. Over 80% of the state’s towns rely on air transport due to a lack of road access.

The crash occurred amid heightened scrutiny of US aviation safety. Recent accidents, including an American Airlines crash with a US Army's Black Hawk helicopter that claimed 67.