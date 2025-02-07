Bering Air plane goes missing mid-air over Alaska, cops ask locals for help: ‘Searched the land with no luck’

A Bering Air plane with 10 people on board has gone missing while flying over Alaska. According to BNO News, the flight disappeared from radar near Nome in Alaska. A search and rescue operation is underway. A Bering Air plane went missing while flying over Alaska today (Representational image)

The Bering Air flight was carrying nine passengers with one pilot when it lost contact. It had taken off from Unalakleet at 2:37 pm and was last seen over the Norton Sound area of the Bering Sea at 3:16 pm. The US Coast Guard said the flight was 12 miles offshore when it vanished.

The Nome Fire Department confirmed that a search and rescue operation had been initiated.

“We are currently responding to a report of a missing Bering Air Caravan,” the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said. “We are conducting an active ground search from Nome and White Mountain and are gathering the most up-to-date information on the incident.”

“Plane went down in open water”

A Nome resident named Walter Rose has revealed on social media that police explored the possibility of searching the water and asked if his boat was operational.

Rose said he replied in the affirmative. However, the cops did not return to use his boat.

“A Bering Air plane went down about 25 miles east-south-east of Nome around 4:50 PM today. About 45 minutes ago, the cops approached my door, asking if my boat was operational. The plane went down in open water. My boat is ready. There is no news yet,” Rose posted on X.

In a more recent update, the Nome resident said that authorities had search the land with no luck.

“This is a tiny town with 3,500 people. We are just below the Arctic Circle. None of the emergency transponders appear to be working. The temperature is about 20 degrees outside. They've searched the land with no luck. The cops came by and asked if my boat was functional. The ocean is frozen out to about three miles. They didn't come back,” he wrote.