Alaska Senate race hit by Dan Sullivan name controversy; Trump calls for prosecution: ‘Peltola should suffer’

The Democratic campaign for the US Senate seat in Alaska sought to include on the ballot a candidate sharing the same name as the Republican incumbent, Dan Sullivan, in an attempt to mislead voters in a crucial race that may influence which party holds control of the chamber, reported the New York Times on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump called for the prosecution of Democrat Mary Peltola after reports that her campaign discussed recruiting a candidate with the same name as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Peltola’s campaign denied involvement. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The timing suggests that approximately 58,000 voters might have cast their ballots before discovering the alleged initiative, which critics claim aimed to generate confusion with a candidate sharing the similar name.

Peltola's campaign denies involvement

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Both Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have refuted any involvement.

Deep Dive Why is Dan J. Sullivan on the Alaska Senate ballot? Dan J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher, advanced through Alaska’s open primary. Critics allege he was recruited to confuse voters because he shares a name with Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan; Mary Peltola’s campaign has denied involvement. Did the Alaska Supreme Court rule Dan J. Sullivan could run for Senate? Yes. The court ruled he was qualified to appear on the ballot. The article notes that the Constitution sets age, citizenship and residency requirements for Senate candidates. How does ranked-choice voting affect the Alaska Senate race? Voters rank the four candidates in order. If no candidate wins a majority, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated and votes are redistributed according to voters’ next choices until someone has a majority.

The newspaper acquired text messages exchanged among members of Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign, which talked about finding people who share the same name as the two-term Republican opponent. They ultimately chose a retired schoolteacher from the small fishing town of Petersburg named Dan J. Sullivan. He successfully advanced through the state's open primary in August and is now one of four candidates listed on the ranked voting ballot for the general election on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: FBI probes ‘suspicious letters’ with white powder sent to election offices in multiple states Alaska election official says Dan J. Sullivan's candidacy filed to confuse voters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: FBI probes ‘suspicious letters’ with white powder sent to election offices in multiple states Alaska election official says Dan J. Sullivan's candidacy filed to confuse voters {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A senior state elections official determined that Dan J. Sullivan was ineligible to appear on the ballot following his declaration of candidacy, saying that it was “filed with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot’s fairness or neutrality."

The matter was brought before the Alaska Supreme Court, which concluded that he was indeed qualified to participate in the election. The U.S. Constitution specifies only age, citizenship, and residency as prerequisites for Senate candidacy.

Sen. Sullivan's campaign says ‘Alaskans deserve the truth’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nate Adams, a representative for Sen. Sullivan's campaign, has denied any role, saying that “Alaskans deserve the truth.”

“Mary Peltola, her campaign and her senior advisers colluded with the DSCC, national Democrat lawyers and Alaska Democrat operatives to recruit candidates to deliberately confuse and deceive voters,” Adams said.

Trump calls for prosecution

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged for the criminal prosecution of the Democratic candidate competing for the Senate seat in Alaska, following disclosures that her campaign seemed to be engaged in the recruitment of a candidate sharing the same name as the Republican incumbent Sullivan.

“I think they should be prosecuted,” POTUS said in reference to Peltola and the other Sullivan. On social media, Trump had earlier stated, “Peltola should suffer the Legal and Political consequences for what she has done.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This election is one of several Senate races this year that could influence the balance of power in the chamber. Trump had earlier instructed his Department of Justice to initiate a lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of the Senate race if Peltola were to win against Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) initiated a lawsuit aimed at postponing the certification process in the event that Sen. Dan Sullivan is defeated, referencing the potential for confusion.