FBI probes ‘suspicious letters’ with white powder sent to election offices in multiple states

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials, United States Postal Inspection Service representatives, and Capitol Police personnel are conducting investigations into letters containing potentially hazardous materials that were dispatched to various congressional offices, as communicated through electronic messages distributed to Capitol Hill personnel on Thursday, NY Post reported. Federal agencies are probing “multiple letters containing suspicious substances” that were mailed to addresses across the country (REUTERS)

The warning notice contained an image depicting one of the questionable parcels bearing a postmark from ‘DSA’ and displaying a return address located at the identical Financial District structure previously referenced by the Democratic Socialists of America on their membership documentation.

Officials launch investigation “Law enforcement officials are working to intercept any additional letters before they are delivered, however, it is possible that some letters may reach their destinations,” the Senate email notice said, as per CTV News.

Some communications have been intercepted at locations beyond congressional offices as well.

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Louisiana and Oklahoma received suspicious letters State officials in Louisiana and Oklahoma acknowledged receiving such correspondence on Tuesday and reported that they had evacuated their election offices as law enforcement personnel responded to the situations.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Wednesday that his office was the “intended recipient” of a suspicious letter, which was intercepted by the Postal Service before delivery. No injuries were reported across any of the incidents.

FBI says letters contained an unknown substance In a statement on Wednesday, the FBI stated “a series of suspicious mailings” have been sent to “various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices.”

“Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident,” the agency said. “We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors expressed deep concerns regarding the reported incidents.

“As we have each stated in the past, threats against election officials and workers have no place in our democracy,” they stated in a joint statement. “Those who administer our elections should never fear for their safety while carrying out their essential duties.”

Election administrators nationwide have become accustomed to receiving questionable or intimidating mail. In the weeks preceding the 2024 presidential election, packages containing powder were delivered to election officials in a minimum of six states.