Trump breaks silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation as US ambassador to Greece, ‘She dated my son, we didn’t like…’
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been removed from her role as US ambassador to Greece after reports linked her to an alleged request for $100,000 from a Trump donor.
President Donald Trump has stepped back from his son's former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after removing her from position of US ambassador to Greece in connection with a funds-for-access controversy.
Trump's newly appointed press secretary, Katie Zacharia, shared during her inaugural press briefing on Tuesday that Trump requested Guilfoyle's resignation, noting, “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
This announcement comes just days after reports surfaced stating that Guilfoyle had allegedly reached out to a Trump donor—who was looking to gain access to the President—requesting $100,000 to settle her American Express bill. Guilfoyle has strongly rejected these claims.
Trump says Kimberly Guilfoyle 'wasn't a member of my family'
Deep Dive
When the POTUS was asked about the misconduct allegations, he expressed his disapproval by saying he “didn't like what we were reading.”
“On Kimberly Guilfoyle, she was almost a member of your family. How surprised were you to learn about these allegations?” a reporter asked Trump.
“No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump responded. “She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading.”
Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle told WH officials ‘$100,000 texts’ to donor Eric Deters were AI-generated: Report
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. relationship
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were engaged for close to four years before deciding to end their relationship in late 2024, just after his father secured his second presidential victory.
When speculation about a romance between Trump Jr. and his current spouse Bettina Anderson started circulating in December 2024, an insider shared with People that the breakup was “a friendly split between Kimberly and Don Jr.,” and noted, the Trump family continues to hold Guilfoyle in high regard.
It looks like Trump is now distancing himself from Guilfoyle after a major report came out revealing text exchanges between her and a Trump supporter.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's reported warning to expose Trump family
According to Daily Mail insiders, Guilfoyle is warning that she could expose damaging information about the Trump family following her unexpected departure this week. Sources close to the administration suggest that Guilfoyle has allegedly maintained a confidential ‘burn book’ documenting details about the first family, and she's now hinting that she plans to reveal everything once she's back in the US, reported Daily Mail.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More