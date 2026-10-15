Trump breaks silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's resignation as US ambassador to Greece, ‘She dated my son, we didn’t like…’

President Donald Trump has stepped back from his son's former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after removing her from position of US ambassador to Greece in connection with a funds-for-access controversy. Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece after reports alleged she sought $100,000 from a Trump donor seeking access to the president. Guilfoyle rejects the claims. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump's newly appointed press secretary, Katie Zacharia, shared during her inaugural press briefing on Tuesday that Trump requested Guilfoyle's resignation, noting, “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

This announcement comes just days after reports surfaced stating that Guilfoyle had allegedly reached out to a Trump donor—who was looking to gain access to the President—requesting $100,000 to settle her American Express bill. Guilfoyle has strongly rejected these claims.