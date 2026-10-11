Who is Katie Zacharia? Trump’s new White House press secretary's deleted posts by resurface after appointment

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is drawing attention after archived and deleted social media posts resurfaced just days after she was selected for one of the administration’s highest-profile communications roles. Katie Zacharia, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, is facing scrutiny after archived social media posts resurfaced online. (X | Katie Zacharia )

The posts, first reported by The Bulwark, include comments supporting the suspension of habeas corpus, calling for the federal government to take over California. Zacharia in her posts also reportedly supported claims about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House announced Zacharia’s appointment on Friday. She succeeds Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August and is reportedly set to join Fox News as a contributor.

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What do the resurfaced posts show? According to The Bulwark, editor Brendan Hartnett recovered several deleted posts from Zacharia’s former X account using the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

One post from June 2025 called for the United States to “suspend habeas corpus” after White House adviser Stephen Miller argued that sanctuary cities were engaged in a “criminal conspiracy.”

Habeas corpus is a longstanding legal principle that allows individuals to challenge unlawful detention in court.

Another deleted post reportedly stated that the federal government under President Trump should “take over all of California," and that the state cannot be trusted to govern itself.

Hartnett also highlighted posts from Zacharia’s now-deleted account in which she described Bill Gates as “a eugenicist” over his advocacy for COVID-19 vaccination.

In another archived message, she replied to conservative commentator Mike Cernovich, warning Republicans that the midterm elections would be a “bloodbath” if they failed to change course.

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Who is Katie Zacharia? Katie Zacharia is an attorney and Republican communications strategist.

Before becoming White House press secretary, she served as spokeswoman for former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She also worked as a communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.

President Trump announced Zacharia as the 37th White House press secretary. He praised her communications experience and previous work within his administration.The White House did not directly address questions about the resurfaced posts.

According to Mediaite, Zacharia has continued posting strong pro-Trump messages from her current social media account.

On October 4, she wrote “Deport them all” in response to a report about shootings in Minneapolis that blamed Somali gangs.

Days earlier, she criticized Chief Justice John Roberts and said that he was “not even that conservative” because of his reported position on birthright citizenship.

She also welcomed Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, congratulating David Ellison in a public post. Another recent message supported President Trump’s proposal to refer to artificial intelligence as “Super Intelligence.”