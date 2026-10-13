Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as US ambassador to Greece, makes major statement amid misconduct allegations

Kimberly Guilfoyle has tendered her resignation from her position as ambassador to Greece and has stated her intention to “vigorously defend” herself against allegations of improper and potentially unlawful conduct. US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle steps down from his role, (REUTERS) This comes after Trump's newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, informed that the administration has asked her to resign. Guilfoyle “has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," Zacharia said.

Deep Dive Why did Kimberly Guilfoyle resign as US ambassador to Greece? What misconduct allegations were made against Kimberly Guilfoyle? How did Kimberly Guilfoyle respond to the allegations?

According to multiple reports published by The Wall Street Journal in the latter part of the previous month, Guilfoyle has been documented engaging in conduct of questionable propriety. These accounts include allegations of threatening a host nation's official, receiving inappropriate gifts and services, and proposing to leverage her access within the Republican administration to settle a substantial credit card debt in exchange for financial consideration. Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son Kimberly Guilfoyle refutes allegations, highlights her record Guilfoyle responded to the allegations with a statement posted on X. “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.” “I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,” she stated. “I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”