Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as US ambassador to Greece, makes major statement amid misconduct allegations
Kimberly Guilfoyle has resigned as US ambassador to Greece. She has vowed to defend herself against misconduct allegations.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has tendered her resignation from her position as ambassador to Greece and has stated her intention to “vigorously defend” herself against allegations of improper and potentially unlawful conduct.
This comes after Trump's newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, informed that the administration has asked her to resign.
Guilfoyle “has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," Zacharia said.
Deep Dive
According to multiple reports published by The Wall Street Journal in the latter part of the previous month, Guilfoyle has been documented engaging in conduct of questionable propriety. These accounts include allegations of threatening a host nation's official, receiving inappropriate gifts and services, and proposing to leverage her access within the Republican administration to settle a substantial credit card debt in exchange for financial consideration.
Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son
Kimberly Guilfoyle refutes allegations, highlights her record
Guilfoyle responded to the allegations with a statement posted on X. “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.”
“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,” she stated. “I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle lawyers spoke out
In a statement issued late Sunday, Guilfoyle's legal representatives refuted allegations of wrongdoing and asserted that the funds she was pursuing from a Trump donor constituted compensation for professional services—specifically, public appearances and speaking engagements that preceded her ambassadorial nomination—which remained unpaid.
The attorneys, David Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, further contested claims of impropriety concerning Guilfoyle's utilization of private aircraft, contending that before each such journey, she “sought, obtained and followed State Department guidance and followed the Department’s travel regulations."
Greece reacts
In advance of Tuesday's formal announcement, Greek opposition parties requested that the Foreign Ministry issue a summons to Guilfoyle to address the allegations directed toward her.
“This, most importantly, is an issue of national dignity,” Sia Anagnostopoulou, who previously served as deputy foreign minister, made a statement in parliament on Friday.
Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis countered that Guilfoyle had been "treated the same way as every other ambassador” and contended that an official summons had not been required.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More