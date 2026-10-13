Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted he may be considering the dismissal of Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent former Trump campaign advocate who has held the position of US ambassador to Greece since 2025. Trump said he is looking at Kimberly Guilfoyle’s possible removal as ambassador amid an inspector general investigation and allegations of misconduct. (AFP)

"We're looking at it," Trump stated in response to questions about whether he is contemplating Guilfoyle's removal, according to The Associated Press. This comes amid allegations of improper conduct linked with her ambassadorial duties.

"We're not happy," he further remarked.

Misconduct allegations against Kimberly Guilfoyle Guilfoyle, a former Fox News correspondent previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, has not yet provided any response to Trump's statements made on Monday.

Guilfoyle and the US Embassy in Greece are the subject of an investigation by the State Department's Office of the Inspector General, two individuals told NBC News.

The investigation was initiated following Wall Street Journal reports documenting alleged misconduct during her tenure as ambassador, specifically claims that she boasted about her relationships with prominent Greek business figures who she claimed sponsored her luxury travel experiences. The publication cited people who heard the conversation and provided an audio recording. However, NBC News has not independently verified these allegations.

Did Kimberly Guilfoyle seek $100,000 from a donor for AmEx bill? In the preceding week, Trump donor Eric Deters publicly claimed that Guilfoyle had requested him to settle her outstanding $100,000 American Express balance shortly before her 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, allegedly in return for facilitating connections with high-ranking administration personnel.

In a statement, Legal representatives for Guilfoyle earlier stated that Deters was indebted to her for compensation related to speaking engagements, a claim which he contests, reported AP.

Meanwhile, several people on social media platforms have showed interest in knowing about Guilfoyle's family. Here's what we know about his ex-husbands and son.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's ex-husbands and kids Kimberly Guilfoyle is not presently married. The former Fox News correspondent has been married on two occasions: first to California Governor Gavin Newsom and later to entrepreneur Eric Villency.

She welcomed her only child with Villency on October 4, 2006 – a son whom they named Ronan Anthony Villency.

In 2018, she started dating Donald Trump Jr. and later got engaged to him. However, their relationship ended in late 2024 following approximately six years of relationship.

After her arrival in Greece to assume her ambassadorial position, she reportedly made a humorous remark to Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas, suggesting that she was looking for a new spouse.