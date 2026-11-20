The United States has frozen the assets of the leader of an ethnic armed group in Myanmar and one of his lieutenants, accusing them of facilitating cyberscammers who target Americans. US Treasury Department sanctions Myanmar armed group leader over scam links (AFP)

Organised criminal gangs have for years carried out fake romance and cryptocurrency investment schemes from compounds in Southeast Asian nations, defrauding victims around the world of tens of billions of dollars annually.

The industry is adapting its operations in the wake of much-publicised crackdowns in Myanmar and Cambodia following Chinese pressure, often dissipating into smaller facilities in new locations.

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it had imposed an asset freeze on General Saw Shwe Wah, commander-in-chief of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), and one of his top officers, and banned Americans from dealing with them.

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The DKBA is one of the myriad armed groups operating in Myanmar's borderlands, some of which have been fighting the government for decades.

It has signed a ceasefire with Yangon and is accused by the United States, which earlier sanctioned the organisation, of supporting scam centres.

"DKBA actors not only provide security for scam compounds and permit their continued operation, but also actively participate in violence against victims of human trafficking trapped inside the compounds," the US Treasury said.

The DKBA's Colonel Saw A One, responsible for security in the Three Pagodas Pass area in Karen state near the Thai border, was also designated by the US on Thursday.

Jason Tower, senior expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, told AFP last week the Three Pagodas Pass region has been a "major expansion area" for scam compounds.

The latest US Treasury measures also sanctioned Zhao Hui, a China-born, naturalised Cambodian accused of running cyberscam compounds in Cambodia, and two of his companies.

Zhao, 35, also leased a scam centre owned by the Cambodian conglomerate Prince Group, which Washington accuses of running a multibillion-dollar scam operation, the Treasury said in a statement.

Prince's China-born founder Chen Zhi was extradited by Phnom Penh to China in January, months after the conglomerate was sanctioned by the US and UK governments for scamming.

Requests for comment sent to listed email addresses for the companies went unanswered on Friday.