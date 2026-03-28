Alexander Heifler: 5 things about pro-Israel man arrested in Nerdeen Kiswani assassination plot

US federal authorities have arrested Alexander Heifler, a 26-year-old man from Hoboken, New Jersey, for allegedly plotting to assassinate Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani. Alexander Heifler, 26, was arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate activist Nerdeen Kiswani after an undercover operation revealed his plans to create Molotov cocktails. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File) (AP)

The plot, which law enforcement officials say was “about to” be carried out, was foiled through a coordinated undercover operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department.

Read more: Plot to firebomb Palestinian activist's home disrupted by NYPD undercover op

5 things to know about Alexander Heifler 1. Heifler was arrested after an undercover sting operation. Heifler was taken into custody after he unknowingly communicated with an undercover NYPD officer, who infiltrated his plans and gathered evidence over several weeks.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, an undercover agent's weeks-long sting in which Heifler requested help with "molotovs" during a group video call.

Later, Heifler met with the undercover agent several times, at one point informing him that he had the "victim's" address.

2. Heifler is accused of building Molotov cocktails. Authorities say Heifler made roughly eight Molotov cocktails on Thursday when the officer was in his house. These were recovered during a raid. The devices were deemed capable of causing significant destruction.

According to the DOJ press release, the maximum punishment for both creating destructive devices and unlawfully possessing such devices is ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

3. Heifler allegedly targeted Nerdeen Kiswani's home. The press release by the DOJ does not specify the name of the person or the address of the residence that Heifler was targeting.

However In a post on X, Kiswani stated that late on Thursday, the FBI joint terrorism taskforce told her that agents had carried out an operation in Hoboken, New Jersey, in connection with a plot against her life that was "about to" happen.

She said that some organizations and politicians, “have encouraged violence against my family and me. I will have more to say as additional details come to light. I will not stop speaking up for the people of Palestine.”

ABC reported that investigators allege that Heifler planned to throw multiple firebombs at Kiswani’s residence and nearby vehicles, carefully mapping out the attack in advance.

Read more: Palestinian activist who worked on Oscar-winning film shot dead in West Bank

4. Heifler had an escape plan ready after the attack. Heifler apparently told the undercover agent that after they threw the Molotov bombs, they could hide out at a location that he had found.

According to court filings, Heifler also discussed plans to flee the country shortly after carrying out the attack with the undercover agent.

5. Heifler briefly appeared in court. Heifler has not made a plea yet. He made a brief appearance in court and was given an order to be detained until he could file for bail in the future. It's unclear right away if he has legal representation.

The DOJ press release stated that the defendant is deemed innocent unless and until proven guilty, and the charges and claims in the complaint are only accusations. US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spoke out after Heifler's arrest on X, saying “Today, the FBI and NYPD disrupted a plot by a member of a pro-Israel terrorist organization to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani. This is a reprehensible act of political violence. There is no place for it in our city nor our country. I am thankful Ms. Kiswani is safe and the assailant is under arrest.”