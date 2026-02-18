Nerdeen Kiswani 'dogs' remark draws Mamdani into crossfire; Rep Randy Fine says ‘choice’ between dogs, Muslims not tough

While he was slammed for the bigoted remark, Fine doubled down, saying "What's truly disgusting is a key Mamdani advisor saying we must give up our dogs because "NYC is coming to Islam". We will not be shamed into being conquered like the Europeans. I choose my dog. If you're man enough to debate me, I'll come on your show."

She later clarified that her post was satirical, but it had already set off Congressman Randy Fine. The Republican lawmaker remarked on X “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Nerdeen Kiswani is a Palestinian-American activist, whose recent remarks about ‘dogs’ sparked backlash, with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani getting caught in the crossfire. Kiswani had commented “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we've said all along, they are unclean.”

Notably, Fine's claims of Kiswani being a Mamdani advisor is not correct. While she chairs the New York-based organization Within Our Lifetime (WOL), Kiswani is not linked to the Mamdani administration. In fact, the activist was at one time critical of the current NYC mayor for not being radical enough.

Fine is also now facing resignation calls from Democrats and the Council on American-Islamic Relations – a major Islamic civil rights group – for his remarks.

Amid the row over Kiswani's remarks, she also poked fun at her own apparent authority and wrote on X “To whom it may concern, Effective immediately, I am resigning from the position many of you seem convinced I hold. While it has been an honor to apparently wield this level of imaginary authority, I believe it is time to step aside so the public may recover from the trauma of a tweet. I wish my successor the best in this critical role.”

In the meantime, her remarks and Fine's incorrect link to Mamdani meant that the NYC mayor was dragged into the crossfire.

Zohran Mamdani faces flak for Kiswani's ‘dogs’ remark Despite Fine's incorrect linking of Kiswani and Mamdani, the latter has drawn ire online. “Mamdani is going to learn that Americans love their pets, and we will never apologize for it. Dogs, cats, horses, pigs, goats, cows, squirrels, raccoons, birds, alpacas, donkeys, bunnies, hamsters, guinea pigs, turtles, fish. America loves its animals,” one person remarked.

Another added, “You know what, I'm all for Mamdani taking away dogs. Nothing will turn liberal white women into Republicans faster than someone trying to take their dogs away.”

Yet another said “Congrats NYC! Mamdani’s going to ban dogs. You voted for this.”

However, Mamdani has not said anything about banning dogs, nor has he remarked on the row over Kiswani's statements.

The outrage began after a video of NYC was shared after a snowstorm, where a lot of poop was visible on the streets, and Kiswani had suggested that doing away with dogs might solve the problem.

“It’s just funny, the right uses this to dunk on Mamdani, and when I complain about the same thing, blaming people who own dogs rather than Mamdani, the right also attacks & threatens me…,” she remarked.