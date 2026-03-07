Is George Soros under house arrest amid ‘DOJ probe’? Did his son Alexander flee to Dubai? Fact check
Viral posts falsely claim George Soros is under house arrest and his son Alexander fled the US. There is no DOJ action; both claims are baseless misinformation.
A claim has gone viral on social media that George Soros, the billionaire investor and financier, has been placed on house arrest amid calls for the Department of Justice to probe into his organization, the Open Society Foundation. The posts go on to claim that Soros's son, Alexander Soros, has fled the United States over the purported house arrest.
However, the claims are false. George Soros has not been placed on house arrest, and his son, Alexander Soros, has not fled the United States. As of now, the DOJ has not launched a probe into George Soros, thought reports say that they were considering it at one point.
The post claims that federal agents surrounded Soros’s estate in Katonah, New York and placed him under house arrest. His son, Alexander Soros, purportedly fled on a private jet from Teterboro Airport at 3:22am on March 6 to Dubai, ahead of a supposed federal crackdown, the post claimed.
The post falsely claimed that the crackdown is tied to an executive order signed by former Donald Trump.
It also alleges that multiple district attorneys funded by Soros are under federal investigation. It also linked Soros to a financial network connected to late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims.
Here's the post:
Is the DOJ Probing George Soros and the OSF?
In September 2025, several media outlets reported that a senior DOJ official directed federal prosecutors in multiple states to prepare potential probes into OSF. Prosecutors were asked to explore whether criminal charges could apply.
Also read: Alison Lewandowski's past marriage in focus amid Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem cheating buzz; 'must not be too happy...
The directive reportedly went to US attorneys’ offices in states such as California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland, per a report by ABC News.
The reported directive came after political pressure and allegations from conservative groups and politicians claiming that organizations funded by OSF supported protests or activist groups linked to unrest, the Wall Street Journal reported. OSF, however, denied the allegations and said that it “unequivocally condemns terrorism.”
As of now, no public charges or confirmed criminal findings against OSF have been announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More