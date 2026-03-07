Is George Soros under house arrest amid ‘DOJ probe’? Did his son Alexander flee to Dubai? Fact check

A claim has gone viral on social media that George Soros, the billionaire investor and financier, has been placed on house arrest amid calls for the Department of Justice to probe into his organization, the Open Society Foundation. The posts go on to claim that Soros's son, Alexander Soros, has fled the United States over the purported house arrest. George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations. (Ronald Zak/AP)

However, the claims are false. George Soros has not been placed on house arrest, and his son, Alexander Soros, has not fled the United States. As of now, the DOJ has not launched a probe into George Soros, thought reports say that they were considering it at one point.

The post claims that federal agents surrounded Soros’s estate in Katonah, New York and placed him under house arrest. His son, Alexander Soros, purportedly fled on a private jet from Teterboro Airport at 3:22am on March 6 to Dubai, ahead of a supposed federal crackdown, the post claimed.

The post falsely claimed that the crackdown is tied to an executive order signed by former Donald Trump.

It also alleges that multiple district attorneys funded by Soros are under federal investigation. It also linked Soros to a financial network connected to late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims.

Here's the post: