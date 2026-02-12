Stones, molotov cocktails hurled: Argentina sees mass protests over Milei's labour reforms

Thousands of Argentine workers have taken to the streets of Buenos Aires to protest against President Javier Milei's push for new labour reforms. The protestors, mobilised by trade unions, protested outside Argentina's Congress on Wednesday as senators moved to debate the president's labour overhaul. A Molotov cocktail bursts into flames in front of police during a march by unions and opposition supporters against a labor reform bill proposed by President Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP) As protestors clashed with security forces outside the Congress building, senators inside passed the labour reforms championed by Milei in a 42-30 general vote. With the Senate approving the bill, it has now been sent to the lower house for debate. Amid the legislative debate, protestors clashed with security forces. Stones, water bottles and Molotov cocktails were hurled at cops. As part of their effort to disperse the demonstrators, cops retaliated with rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons.

Protesters shield themselves with wooden boards as police spray water during clashes at a march by trade unions and opposition groups against a labor reform bill proposed by President Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, (AP)

Why are unions protesting against the reforms? As per labour and trade unions, these new reforms have been seen as an attempt to curb organised labour. The new reforms would restrict workers' right to strike and result in a rollback of employment benefits. “It’s not modernisation. It’s austerity for the workers,” said the General Confederation of Labour in an official statement. Furthermore, these new reforms would allow businesses to fire workers easily and reduce severance pay. The overhaul would also restrict labour unions' ability to participate in collective bargaining. The bill has also been opposed by the left-wing Peronist movement. “If severance pay, overtime and vacation time — in other words, all the protections workers have gained over time — are up for grabs, it won’t make things better for anyone,” said Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province. Milei defends labour reforms Amid pushback from workers and unions, President Milei has stated that the overhaul would allow Argentina to become a free-market economy free of cumbersome regulations. Milei supporters have also backed the reforms and stated that the current system, with high severance payouts and taxes, makes it almost impossible to fire employees, further constraining productivity and discouraging business from formal employment.

Members of Argentina's Senate attend a session to discuss labor reforms proposed by President Javier Milei's libertarian government to attract investment and revive growth, as unions say it would roll back workers' rights, in Buenos Aires, Argentina (REUTERS)