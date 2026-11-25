Companies linked to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang helped raise financing against powerful artificial intelligence (AI) servers and computing equipment used by major data centres in China. This was revealed by previously unreported business records reviewed by Reuters.

AI servers and computing equipment linked to Alice Huang's business network in China. (AFP Photo/CTI via AFPTV) more less

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The records show that up to 764 AI servers and computing modules worth $270 million were covered by different financing arrangements. The documents also identified another $31 million worth of equipment used to connect large numbers of computers and build powerful AI computing networks.

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Much of this equipment was listed as being located at a large data centre in Shanghai. The facility was originally developed through a partnership involving Chinese technology giant Tencent.

The records show that businesses connected to Alice Huang's family members and business associates helped finance and supply equipment to China's AI industry. These business activities took place even as US authorities investigated whether Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company previously controlled by Alice Huang, helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia technology restricted by US export rules. Reuters reported this based on its review of the records and the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. The company has denied any wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. The company has denied any wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Alice Huang was previously in control of Megaspeed, which was a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors. Reuters examined dozens of filings from a Chinese central-bank credit registry. The registry records equipment used as security for loans and other financing arrangements.

However, the documents do not prove that the servers contained Nvidia chips banned from export to China. They also do not establish when or how the equipment entered the country.

Financing hundreds of AI servers

One of the main businesses involved in raising financing was Century Litong, an Nvidia preferred cloud partner. Financial records show that Century Litong entered into five equipment-leasing arrangements between May and December 2024.

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These five arrangements covered up to 512 servers worth 1.42 billion yuan, or around $200 million. Four of the financing arrangements listed the equipment as being located at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre in Shanghai.

The AI facility is part of a $6.3 billion complex developed by gaming company Century Huatong. Tencent holds around a 10% stake in Century Huatong. However, Tencent said it never owned or operated the Yangtze River Delta Data Center Cluster Project. A Tencent spokesperson told Reuters this.

The spokesperson also said Tencent's name and trademarks had previously been used without authorisation. "Tencent has never entered into or otherwise had any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or any of its subsidiaries," the spokesperson said.

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Also read: Nvidia stock falls 4% in premarket trading as chipmakers retreat after Jensen Huang's return as CEO

One of the financing deals involved 128 servers located at the Shanghai data centre. Each server contained eight graphics processors, taking the total number of chips to 1,024. These servers had computing power of 989 petaflops (PFLOPs). Each server was valued at up to $450,000. Another financing arrangement involved 128 servers worth $57 million.

This equipment was financed by an arm of AVIC, a Chinese state-backed aviation and defence conglomerate, and leased to Century Litong. A separate inventory also listed more than 10,000 Nvidia ConnectX-7 networking cards and 730 BlueField-3 units at the Shanghai facility.

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Manufacturer Lettall Electronic invested in Century Litong in 2023 and became its full owner by the middle of 2024. Company disclosures show that Lettall provided financial guarantees for Century Litong's equipment-leasing agreements with financial institutions. Nvidia, Century Litong, Century Huatong, Lettall and AVIC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Alice Huang's family and business connections

Corporate records show business connections between Century Litong, Century Longteng and Century Huatong and two people linked to Alice Huang's family and business network. These individuals are Huang Yu, Alice Huang's sister, and Kang Wei, an investment executive who is Alice Huang's husband.

Alice Huang, Huang Yu and Kang Wei could not be reached for comment. Reuters reported this. Century Litong was first established in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng. Century Longteng is now fully controlled by Century Huatong. However, a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment company linked to Huang Yu and Kang Wei had previously held shares in Century Longteng.

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A 2022 government announcement identified Kang Wei as the executive director of Century Longteng. Century Huatong also owns 70% of another company where Alice Huang had previously served as a director.

The business network was also involved in developing a large data centre in Wuhu, a city around 300 km (186 miles) inland from Shanghai. Wuhu Century Longteng, which was majority-owned by Huang Yu through investment companies until early 2026, was involved in another major financing arrangement.

In April 2026, the company pledged another 252 powerful AI computing modules as security for a $70 million loan from Ping An Bank. These computing modules were pledged as collateral, meaning the bank could claim the assets if the borrower failed to repay the loan.

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However, the documents did not reveal where these 252 computing modules were located. The dollar values mentioned in the records represent the value of equipment covered by financing arrangements. They do not necessarily mean that companies made new purchases or spent the entire amount on buying additional equipment.

Therefore, the $270 million figure should be understood as the value of assets covered by financing deals, rather than proof of $270 million in fresh spending on AI servers.