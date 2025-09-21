Amazon recalls over 500K products in US amid fire and safety risks: Check full list of items pulled

Amazon has pulled about half a million products off its site in recent weeks after manufacturers issued urgent recalls tied to fire hazards, suffocation risks, and other safety problems, The New York Post reported. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed the recalls involve some of Amazon’s most widely purchased goods, including baby items, lithium battery devices, and even kids’ helmets. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed the recalls involve some of Amazon’s most widely purchased goods, including baby items(File photo/AFP)

Also read: Amazon, Microsoft among companies sponsoring more H-1B visas than before: Report

Amazon recall: Items pulled from the market

One of the most striking recalls involves the Buddy Portable Misting Fans made by IcyBreeze Cooling. About 22,600 units sold between November 2023 and August 2024 came with lithium-ion batteries. The CPSC logged seven overheating incidents, including two fires, Newsweek reported.

Baby products were also swept up. LXDHSTRA baby loungers and crib bumpers, sold from May to August 2025, were yanked on September 18 after regulators found dangerously low sides, thick pads, and wide openings that raised suffocation risks. The crib bumpers in particular failed to meet the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act. No injuries have been reported so far.

Also read: Amazon, Microsoft among companies sponsoring more H-1B visas than before: Report

The largest batch comes from Anker Innovations. Roughly 480,000 Anker power banks - models A1647, A1652, A1257, A1618, and A1689 - sold between January and July 2024 were pulled. Their lithium batteries have triggered 33 overheating or fire incidents, with four people suffering burns, according to CPSC data.

Helmets and crib mobiles also pulled

YooxArmor recalled 1,800 multipurpose kids’ helmets that failed to meet bicycle helmet safety standards. Tests showed weak impact protection, poor stability, and missing certification labels. While no injuries were tied to the helmets, regulators warned of head injury risks.

Another recall involved about 3,000 crib mobiles sold by GKKBSJ under the Youbeien brand. A problem was reported with its remote controls. Their poorly designed battery compartments allowed children to access button batteries, small enough to swallow and dangerous enough to cause internal burns or worse.

Safety officials have urged parents and consumers to check recall notices carefully before using or buying these items.

FAQs

Why did Amazon recall 500,000 products?

The items were linked to fire hazards, suffocation risks, and safety violations flagged by the CPSC.

Which Amazon products were recalled?

Products include IcyBreeze fans, Anker power banks, LXDHSTRA baby loungers and crib bumpers, YooxArmor helmets, and Youbeien crib mobiles.

Were any injuries reported from these recalls?

Yes, four burn injuries were linked to Anker power banks; no other injuries have been reported so far.

How many Anker power banks were recalled?

About 480,000 units across multiple models were sold in early 2024.