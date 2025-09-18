Meta RayBan Gen 2 smart glasses debut with upgraded battery life- Everything you need to know

Meta has officially unveiled the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses at the Meta Connect event with upgraded features and doubled battery life. The smart glasses come with built-in Meta AI, allowing users to interact with the AI chatbot for queries, commands, and other tasks. This time, Meta has announced multiple frame shapes, colour options and lenses, allowing buyers to customise their smart glasses as per their requirements. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is currently available outside of India at a whopping $379, which is approximately Rs. 33,000. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at what the new generation of Meta RayBan smart glasses offers Meta RayBan Gen 2 smart glasses could be your next AI companion with promising upgrades.(Meta)

Meta RayBan Gen 2: What’s new

The Meta RayBan Gen 2 comes with upgraded video recording capabilities. The new smart glasses will now allow users to capture videos in 3K at 30fps, 1440p at 30fps, and 1200p at 60fps with the upgraded 12MP camera. All the video formats support up to 3 minutes of video recording. Meta also revealed that it will be bringing new video modes to the Meta RayBan Gen 2, such as hyperlapse and slow-motion. In addition, the AI-powered smart glasses will offer 32GB of storage, allowing users to save about 500 photos and 100 30-second videos.

Another upgrade coming to Meta RayBan Gen 2 smart glasses is the doubled battery life. The new-gen glasses are said to offer up to 8 hours of battery life in a single charge, which is a significant upgrade from 4 hours of battery life in the first-generation model. Meta also announced fast charging capabilities; the company claims that it could provide 50 percent of charging in 20 minutes with the case. Hence, the smart glasses will offer 48 hours of battery life with the case.

Lastly, Meta RayBan Gen 2 will include a new feature called “conversation focus”, an audio-based feature that uses an open ear speaker to improve the voice of the person the user is speaking to. This feature simply focuses on clarity, despite being in crowded or public places. However, this feature is reserved for future rollout.

