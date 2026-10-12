Amber Siyavus' cause of death: What we know about the Big Brother star's passing as tributes pour in

Amber Siyavus, who appeared on Season 8 of Big Brother, has died at the age of 46. According to TMZ, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada confirmed her death on Friday.

Cause of death revealed?

Big Brother star Amber Siyavus passed away at 46. (X)

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The cause and manner of Siyavus’ death remain undetermined, with both officially listed as pending. Her family and loved ones have not yet released a public statement.

Fans pay tribute

Following news of her death, fans took to X to express their sadness and share their memories of the reality TV star.

“That’s heartbreaking, 46 is way too young to be leaving this world :( RIP Amber, sending love to her loved ones,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “I literally just finished rewatching her season this week. Really liked her on the show. So sad.”

Amber Siyavus’ daughter died in 2018

Amber Siyavus previously experienced the devastating loss of her daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, who died in 2018 in what was reported as an apparent suicide.

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{{^usCountry}} Before her death, Lexi had reportedly posted messages on social media expressing grief over the loss of a friend, including “I miss you” and "never been like this before." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before her death, Lexi had reportedly posted messages on social media expressing grief over the loss of a friend, including “I miss you” and "never been like this before." {{/usCountry}}

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