A man accused of planting an explosive device at an ethanol plant in Illinois was an employee at the facility he allegedly targeted, NBC Chicago reported. Authorities alleged that Andrew Kozak, 41, placed the bomb inside the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria before sending a bomb threat that triggered a large-scale evacuation.

A section of the sprawling BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois. Dayhoff/USA Today Network via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Kozak was arrested Monday after arriving for work at the ethanol plant. He was employed as a trainee at the plant for about 10 months, according to NBC Chicago.

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On Friday, authorities discovered a suspected explosive device at the BioUrja Renewables facility. Officials evacuated residents and businesses within a one-mile radius after estimating the device’s blast radius could extend that far. Bomb technicians later rendered the device safe, and no injuries were reported.

He is currently being held on an FBI detainer while the agency prepare federal charges, according to Peoria County Jail records.

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Kozak returned to work after bomb scare

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{{^usCountry}} According to federal law enforcement officials cited by NBC Chicago, investigators believe Kozak planted the explosive device on Friday and later sent a bomb threat to the company. Authorities alleged that he then returned to work on Monday in an apparent attempt to avoid drawing attention by staying away from the facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to federal law enforcement officials cited by NBC Chicago, investigators believe Kozak planted the explosive device on Friday and later sent a bomb threat to the company. Authorities alleged that he then returned to work on Monday in an apparent attempt to avoid drawing attention by staying away from the facility. {{/usCountry}}

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Federal agents arrested Kozak when he arrived at the plant Monday morning. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home in Chillicothe, about 15 miles north of Peoria. According to NBC Chicago, FBI personnel and tactical vehicles were seen searching his residence for evidence.

Neighbour Mariah Hancock told NBC Chicago she was awakened by sirens and loud noises. “It just honestly shocked me that it was his house that was being raided,” Hancock said. She described Kozak as friendly and said the arrest left the neighbourhood shaken.

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She said, “He doesn't seem like the kind of person to have any ill intent and doesn't seem like the type of person that would do something like that. You know, he was always really friendly, really funny.”

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A criminal background

Investigators are also reviewing Kozak’s criminal history. Nebraska court records show he was previously convicted of felony burglaries at two public high schools in Polk County and served a prison sentence.

For the current case, despite the fact that the bomb was neutralized and no one was harmed, the case may lead to a range of significant federal crimes. This could include using a weapon of mass destruction to creating a bomb threat and maliciously using explosives.

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According to the NBC Chicago, a person guilty of employing a weapon of mass destruction in an area that affects interstate commerce may be sentenced to life in prison, while the less serious charges carry sentences of 10 to 20 years.

The FBI continues to lead the investigation alongside local and state law enforcement agencies. Additional details are expected once federal prosecutors file formal charges and supporting court documents are released.