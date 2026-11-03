Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican congressman running for Governor in 2026 midterm elections

Andy Biggs has been a familiar face in the Arizona Republican establishment for over a decade, serving in the state legislature and then the US House of Representatives. Now the Arizona native is seeking a new post: that of the Governor of the Grand Canyon State.

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs is running for governor of Arizona in the 2026 election (AP)

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Who is Andy Biggs?

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Andy Biggs has been a prominent figure in Arizona Republican politics for more than a decade. The Tucson native was born on November 7, 1958.

Deep Dive Who is Andy Biggs, and what office is he seeking in Arizona? Andy Biggs is an Arizona Republican who served in the state legislature and has represented Arizona’s 5th Congressional District in the US House since 2016. He is running for governor in the 2026 election. What policies is Andy Biggs proposing in his Arizona governor campaign? Biggs has proposed eliminating Arizona’s state income tax, streamlining home-building regulations and encouraging businesses to locate or expand in the state. His agenda also includes increasing energy production and expanding workforce training. What is Andy Biggs’s plan for immigration and border security as governor? Biggs’s platform calls for restoring a Border Strike Force, expanding state and local participation in the federal 287(g) program, and coordinating efforts through a proposed border czar. He has also backed completing the border wall and mass deportations.

Biggs studied Asian studies at Brigham Young University. He then earned a master’s degree in political science from Arizona State University and a law degree from the University of Arizona. He worked as an attorney and was licensed to practice law in Arizona, Washington, and New Mexico before entering politics.

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{{^usCountry}} He began his political career in the Arizona House of Representatives, where he served for eight years. He later moved to the Arizona Senate, serving for six years and becoming Senate President in 2012. In 2016, Biggs won election to the US House of Representatives, representing Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He began his political career in the Arizona House of Representatives, where he served for eight years. He later moved to the Arizona Senate, serving for six years and becoming Senate President in 2012. In 2016, Biggs won election to the US House of Representatives, representing Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. {{/usCountry}}

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In Washington, he has served on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees. He also previously chaired the conservative House Freedom Caucus, a group known for pushing Republican leadership on issues such as spending, immigration and government oversight. Biggs has also participated in congressional delegations focused on securing the border and reviewing war powers.

Andy Biggs family

Biggs has been married to Cindy Biggs for more than four decades. The couple has six children and 12 grandchildren. They have lived in Gilbert, Arizona, for more than 30 years.

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One of their daughters, Mylie Biggs, 25, entered public view as a candidate for the Arizona legislature in District 14. Another one of their daughters, Cosette, passed away in 2025 at the age of 37 following a battle with cancer, leaving behind a husband and three children.

His family has largely remained away from public attention, and limited information is available about his parents.

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Andy Biggs' policy positions and political record

Biggs’ gubernatorial campaign is centered on cutting taxes and regulations. He has proposed eliminating the state income tax, streamlining home-building regulations, and offering incentives for businesses to locate or expand within the state.

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The Republican lawmaker has also made energy policy a major part of his campaign. He advocated for boosting the state’s energy production, including nuclear power, and expanding workforce training programs.

Jobs and technology are critical components of that equation. Biggs has urged that the state should reduce business laws while it grows its supplies of reliable energy. On artificial intelligence and data centers, however, he has been more cautious about his approach. He is advocating for an end to state incentives for data centers and standards for their use of water and energy.

His trade positions have generally aligned with the “America First” approach associated with his congressional career. However, Biggs has not supported every tariff proposal, warning that some tariffs could increase costs for American consumers and businesses.

Early controversies

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He has also brought some controversies from his congressional career into the governor’s race. His role in the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been a major issue of contention with Democrats and election officials.

His tenure as Arizona Senate President has also been under renewed scrutiny, including his role in a 2013 dispute with the Colorado City Marshal’s Office and a polygamous religious community. Biggs has denied allegations about his conduct in that episode.

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Immigration, border security and the governor’s race

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On immigration, Biggs has taken a hard-line approach focused on border enforcement and immigration law enforcement.

His 2026 campaign platform calls for restoring a Border Strike Force, expanding state and local participation in the federal 287(g) program, and coordinating border-security efforts through a proposed “border czar.” He has also backed completing the border wall and mass deportations.

The Iran war has also generated controversy in Biggs’ career. He voted against congressional resolutions to withdraw American forces from any hostilities involving Iran. He later said in a campaign for governor in 2026 that he did not support the war itself, distinguishing between the president’s war powers and his own view of the conflict.

Now, with his Washington record, conservative policy agenda, and long history in Arizona politics all influencing the race, Biggs is looking to move from the capital to the state house, seeking to take the position he has spent years preparing for.